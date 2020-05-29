Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch?

Vincy Premier T10 League Live Streaming: There’s only one semi-final berth left to fill. (Source: VPLT10) Vincy Premier T10 League Live Streaming: There’s only one semi-final berth left to fill. (Source: VPLT10)

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After starting its inaugural edition on last Friday, the league action will have its last day on Day 8 where Fort Charlotte Strikers will only be playing for their pride even though they managed to get their first win on Thursday.

Three of the four semifinal spots have been sealed already, with two teams in the running for the last spot. Salt Pond Breakers, La Soufriere Hikers (both 12 points), and Botanic Garden Rangers (8 points) are in the top half of the VPL points table. Dark View Explorers and Grenadine Divers (both 4 points) are the two teams who will be fighting for the last remaining place in the knockouts.

When is the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers?

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers will be played on Friday on May 29, 2020.

Where is the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers?

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in the eastern Caribbean country of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

What time is Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers?

La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers will be played at 6 pm IST. The match will be followed by a clash between Grenadine Divers and Botanic Gardens Rangers, which begins at 8 pm. The final event of the day — Salt Pond Breakers and Dark View Explorers at 10 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers?

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers will not be broadcasted.

Where can I live stream Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers?

The live streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers will be available on the Fancode App. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match at indianexpress.com.

