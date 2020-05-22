Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Grenadines Divers and Salt Pond Breakers?

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The league is being hosted by the St Vincent and Grenadines Cricket Association. (Representational Image) Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The league is being hosted by the St Vincent and Grenadines Cricket Association. (Representational Image)

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After two months of almost zero cricketing action, fans will finally witness some live cricket as the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 finally kicks off on Friday. The league will be played among six teams and a total of 28 matches are scheduled to be played in the tournament.

The league is being hosted by the St Vincent and Grenadines Cricket Association and Grenadines Divers will lock horns with Salt Pond Breakers in the tournament opener. The match will be followed by the clash between La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers and Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers, which is the last contest of the day.

When is Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Grenadines Divers and Salt Pond Breakers?

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Grenadines Divers and Salt Pond Breakers match will be played on Friday, May 22, 2020.

Where is Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Grenadines Divers and Salt Pond Breakers?

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Grenadines Divers and Salt Pond Breakers be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in the eastern Caribbean country of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

What time is Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Grenadines Divers and Salt Pond Breakers?

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Grenadines Divers and Salt Pond Breakers will start at 06:00 PM IST. It will be followed by the contest between La Soufriere Hikers and Botanic Garden Rangers at 8:00 PM IST. The final match of the day, which will be played between Dark View Explorers and Fort Charlotte Strikers will take place at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Grenadines Divers and Salt Pond Breakers?

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Grenadines Divers and Salt Pond Breakers will broadcast on Star Sports and Sony ESPN.



Where can I live stream Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Grenadines Divers and Salt Pond Breakers?

The live streaming of IVincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Grenadines Divers and Salt Pond Breakers will be available on the Fancode App. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match at indianexpress.com.

