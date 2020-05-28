Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch?

Vincy Premier T10 League Live Streaming: Fort Charlotte Strikers are looking for their first win. (Source: VPLT10) Vincy Premier T10 League Live Streaming: Fort Charlotte Strikers are looking for their first win. (Source: VPLT10)

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Fort Charlotte Strikers, winless in six matches, will look for their first win on Thursday when they lock horns with Dark View Explorers in the ongoing Vincy Premier T10 League 2020. The match will be followed by a clash between Salt Pond Breakers and Grenadine Divers and the last event of the day will see Botanic Gardens Rangers taking on La Soufriere Hikers.

All the six teams participating in the tournament have played six matches each, with Salt Pond Breakers and La Soufriere Hikers holding the top two positions.

When is the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers?

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers will be played on Thursday on May 28, 2020.

Where is the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers?

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in the eastern Caribbean country of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

What time is Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers?

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers will be played at 6 pm IST. The match will be followed by a clash between Salt Pond Breakers and Grenadine Divers, which begins at 8 pm. The final event of the day — Botanic Gardens Rangers and La Soufriere Hikers at 10 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers?

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers will not be broadcasted.

Where can I live stream Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers?

The live streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers will be available on the Fancode App. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match at indianexpress.com.

