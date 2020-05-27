Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Score Updates: Strikers look for their first win

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Cricket Score Online, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Grenadine Divers (FCS vs GRD) Live Score Updates: Strikers, who are out of the title race will be playing for their first win

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 27, 2020 5:16:03 pm
t10 live score, t10 league live score, t10 cricket league live score, live score, live cricket score, live streaming, cricket, live cricket, vincy premier t10 league, vincy premier t10 league live score, vincy premier t10 league live streaming, vincy premier t10 league live, vincy premier t10 league live score, live vincy premier t10 league, grd vs spb, grd vs spb live score Sunil Ambris’ Salt Pond Breakers are currently leading the league standings with five wins in a row (Source: VPL/Twitter)

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Day 6 Live Cricket Score Updates: The first clash of day 6 of the T10 league is between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Grenadine Divers. Strikers are still searching for their first win. They have not been able to finish the games. On the other hand, Divers have won just one out of five games they have played. It is the battle of the two teams who are at the bottom of the table.

The second clash is between Dark View Explorers and Botanical Garden Rangers who are ranked third and fourth on the points table respectively. The last match of the day will be played between the table-toppers Salt Pond Breakers led by Sunil Ambris and La Soufriere Hikers. Even if Hikers win the match they might not be able to dethrone Breakers. They need a big win to get on the top of the standings.

Live Blog

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Cricket Score Updates:

17:16 (IST)27 May 2020
All eyes on Samuel

For Grenadine Divers, Alex Samuel has been in splendid form with 102 runs from three games including a half-century in the previous game. Samuel could not finish off the game for his team on Tuesday but got their run chase off to a thunderous start with big hits. 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd