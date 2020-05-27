Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Score Updates: Strikers look for their first win

Sunil Ambris’ Salt Pond Breakers are currently leading the league standings with five wins in a row (Source: VPL/Twitter) Sunil Ambris’ Salt Pond Breakers are currently leading the league standings with five wins in a row (Source: VPL/Twitter)

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Day 6 Live Cricket Score Updates: The first clash of day 6 of the T10 league is between Fort Charlotte Strikers and Grenadine Divers. Strikers are still searching for their first win. They have not been able to finish the games. On the other hand, Divers have won just one out of five games they have played. It is the battle of the two teams who are at the bottom of the table.

The second clash is between Dark View Explorers and Botanical Garden Rangers who are ranked third and fourth on the points table respectively. The last match of the day will be played between the table-toppers Salt Pond Breakers led by Sunil Ambris and La Soufriere Hikers. Even if Hikers win the match they might not be able to dethrone Breakers. They need a big win to get on the top of the standings.