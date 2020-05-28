Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Score Updates: Race for knockout spots heats up

Grenadine Divers captain Asif Hooper will be looking to take his team to the fourth semifinal spot. (Twitter/VPLT10) Grenadine Divers captain Asif Hooper will be looking to take his team to the fourth semifinal spot. (Twitter/VPLT10)

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Score, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Dark View Explorers (FCS vs DVE) Live Score Updates: The VPL T10 carnival rolls into the penultimate day of league action on Thursday. Three of the four semifinal spots have virtually been sealed already, with two teams in the running for the last spot. Salt Pond Breakers, La Soufriere Hikers (both 10 points) and Botanic Garden Rangers (8 points) are in the top half of the VPL points table. Dark View Explorers and Grenadine Divers (both 4 points) are the two teams who will be fighting for the last remaining place in the knockouts.

Dark View Explorers will be up against Fort Charlotte Strikers, the team with the wooden spoon, for the first match on Thursday at 6 pm. This will be followed by another high-stakes clash, when Asif Hooper’s Grenadine Divers take on table-toppers Salt Pond Breakers at 8 pm. The last match of the day will be La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers at 10 pm.