Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, SPB vs BGR Live Score Updates: League’s biggest stars to face off on Day 4

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Score, Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanic Garden Rangers (SPB vs BGR) Live Score Updates: The T10 carnival in the eastern Caribbean islands of the St Vincent and Grenadines rolls into its fourth day on Monday, with the points table beginning to take shape.

Table-toppers Salt Pond Breakers, led by Sunil Ambris, are undefeated in the league so far and they take on the Kesrick Williams-led Botanic Garden Rangers for the first match. Following this highly-billed clash of the league’s two biggest stars – Ambris and Williams are the two most prominent international cricketers from this island – La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers will take place at 8 pm IST and Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers will take place at 10 pm IST.