Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, SPB vs BGR Live Score Updates: League’s biggest stars to face off on Day 4

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Score, Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanic Garden Rangers (SPB vs BGR) Live Score Updates: The T10 carnival in the eastern Caribbean islands of the St Vincent and Grenadines rolls into its fourth day on Monday, with the points table beginning to take shape.
Table-toppers Salt Pond Breakers, led by Sunil Ambris, are undefeated in the league so far and they take on the Kesrick Williams-led Botanic Garden Rangers for the first match. Following this highly-billed clash of the league’s two biggest stars – Ambris and Williams are the two most prominent international cricketers from this island – La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers will take place at 8 pm IST and Grenadines Divers vs Dark View Explorers will take place at 10 pm IST.
One more interesting match-up to note from the first match. Ambris, the skipper of the rampaging Salt Pond side, is not only up against Kesrick Williams, he will also face his own brother in the opposition team, Romel Currency. Currency, one of the most accomplished batsmen from the Botanic Garden side, was looking in fine touch yesterday but fell in his 30s. Some big match-ups to look forward to.
Welcome to our coverage of the VPL, the answer to prayers from cricket fans around the world starved of live action because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. As we enter the fourth round (of a total of 10) of matches on Monday, the points table have begun to take shape. Sunil Ambris's Salt Pond Breakers have been the most consistent team so far, having won all their three matches. They scored the highest team total in yesterday's match - 132/0 - as Ambris scored a blistering 75*. They might have a job on their hands when they face Kesrick Williams's Botanic Garden Rangers in another hour.