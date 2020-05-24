Follow Us:
Sunday, May 24, 2020
Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Score Updates: Top-of-table clash on third day

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Cricket Score Online, Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers (BGD vs DVE) Live Score Updates: La Soufriere Hikers and Salt Pond Breakers are the two undefeated teams in the competition so far, and they will go up against each other in Sunday's third match.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 24, 2020 5:38:41 pm
stillveepeeelforu VPL T10 League Live: Sunday is the third day of the league. The two unbeaten sides in the league so far go up against each other today. (Screenshot)

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Cricket Score Updates: The Vincy Premier League, the answer to prayers from cricket-starved fans around the globe, rolls into its third day on Sunday, with the stars of the competition – Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Kesrick Williams, Lindon James et al – once again lining up against each other.

READ | A short introduction to the Vincy Premier League

La Soufriere Hikers and Salt Pond Breakers are the two undefeated teams in the competition so far, and they will go up against each other for the third match of the day today to decide who claims pole position after the third day. Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers (6pm IST) is the first match of the day on Sunday. Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers (8pm IST) will follow that match. The third and final match of the day will be Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers (10pm IST).

17:32 (IST)24 May 2020
First match

Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers is the first match of the day. Kesrick Williams, of the Virat Kohli fame, has been unable to set the tournament alight so far. He is the star player from his side. Lindon James is the star player from the Explorers side. The match is coming up at 6 pm IST.

Botanic Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams, Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.

Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Cody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javod Williams, Denson Hoyte.

17:25 (IST)24 May 2020
Hello and welcome

Welcome to the third day of the Vincy Premier League in the picturesque eastern Caribbean island of the St Vincent and Grenadines, where the cricket carnival rolling into its third day. Things are heating up ever so slightly in terms of the points table, with six matches having been played so far. La Soufriere Hikers and Salt Pond Breakers are the two undefeated teams in the competition so far, and they will go up against each other for the third match of the day today to decide who claims pole position.

