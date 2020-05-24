Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Score Updates: Top-of-table clash on third day

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Cricket Score Updates: The Vincy Premier League, the answer to prayers from cricket-starved fans around the globe, rolls into its third day on Sunday, with the stars of the competition – Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Kesrick Williams, Lindon James et al – once again lining up against each other.
La Soufriere Hikers and Salt Pond Breakers are the two undefeated teams in the competition so far, and they will go up against each other for the third match of the day today to decide who claims pole position after the third day. Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers (6pm IST) is the first match of the day on Sunday. Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers (8pm IST) will follow that match. The third and final match of the day will be Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers (10pm IST).
Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers is the first match of the day. Kesrick Williams, of the Virat Kohli fame, has been unable to set the tournament alight so far. He is the star player from his side. Lindon James is the star player from the Explorers side. The match is coming up at 6 pm IST.
Botanic Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams, Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.
Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Cody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javod Williams, Denson Hoyte.
