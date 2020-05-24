Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Score Updates: Top-of-table clash on third day

VPL T10 League Live: Sunday is the third day of the league. The two unbeaten sides in the league so far go up against each other today. (Screenshot) VPL T10 League Live: Sunday is the third day of the league. The two unbeaten sides in the league so far go up against each other today. (Screenshot)

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Cricket Score Updates: The Vincy Premier League, the answer to prayers from cricket-starved fans around the globe, rolls into its third day on Sunday, with the stars of the competition – Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Kesrick Williams, Lindon James et al – once again lining up against each other.

La Soufriere Hikers and Salt Pond Breakers are the two undefeated teams in the competition so far, and they will go up against each other for the third match of the day today to decide who claims pole position after the third day. Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers (6pm IST) is the first match of the day on Sunday. Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers (8pm IST) will follow that match. The third and final match of the day will be Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers (10pm IST).