Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Score Updates: Cricket returns, West Indies stars in action

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Score, Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers (GRD vs SPB) Live Score Updates: Cricket returns – at least in some form – from the Covid-19-induced banishment on Friday with the Vincy Premier League, a T10 tournament that will roll on for 10 days in the tiny and picturesque East Caribbean island of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. This league, if one discounts the Vanuatu Premier League, is the only instance of competitive cricket since the pandemic outbreak that suspended most sporting activities in the world.
Like most East Caribbean islands, the Covid-19 devastation has been nominal here. Till date, only 18 persons have been infected, of which 14 have recovered. In terms of cricket too, the SVG islands are outliers. Only nine players from this region have played Test cricket for the West Indies. They don’t have a team in the Caribbean Premier League either. The big draws in this league are capped West Indies players like exuberant opening batsman Sunil Ambris, pacer Kesrick Williams (of the Virat Kohli fame), up-and-coming left-arm seamer Obey McCoy and highly-raved batsman Gidron Pope.
Ambris and Salt Pond Breakers have won the toss and have decided to field first.
Obed McCoy comes with a reputation of being one of the leading left arm fast bowlers in the West Indies, but we will have to wait for the second innings to see him in action.
What a sight! The two captains Sunil Ambris and Asif Hooper (no relation to Carl) are seen coming out for the toss. Might be the first time in 2 months a cricket pitch has seen that sight. Some officials with face masks accompany the players out to the middle. This feels like something historic as the studio commentator gives her diagnosis of the pitch.
The first match of the day, starting in a few more minutes, will see Obed McCoy and Sunil Ambris being the star players for their sides. These two are among the 14 players who have ever represented the West Indies team from the SVG islands. The most recognizable among the 14 are Winston Davis and Cameron Cuffy.
Three matches are scheduled for the first day of the league. These matches will also have crowds at the stadiums. However, the matches are starting in the morning in the islands to fit into the television schedule for Asian audiences.
Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers (6pm IST)
La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers (8pm IST)
Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers (10pm IST)
So what is the Vincy Premier League? The league will be played among six teams and a total of 28 matches are scheduled to be played in the tournament. All the teams will consist of players from the 32 islands in the St Vincent and Grenadines.
Here are how the 6 teams line up:
Grenadines Divers: Obed McCoy, Asif Hooper, Shem Browne, Anson Latchman, Tijorn Pope, Romano Pierre, Wayne Harper, Geron Wyllie, Razine Browne, Richie Richards, Shammick Roberts, Braxie Browne, Alex Samuel.
Dark View Explorers: Lindon James, Deron Greaves, Andrew Thomas, Darius Martin, Shammon Hooper, Davian Barnum, Sealron Williaams, Kensley Joseph, Cody Horne, Kemron Strough, Ojay Matthews, Javod Williams, Denson Hoyte.
Fort Charlotte Strikers: Keron Cottoy, Gidron Pope, Ray Jordan, Ronald Scott, Rasheed Frederick, Kirton Lavia, Jahiel Walters, Sealroy Williams, Olanzo Bellingy, Chelson Stowe, Kenroy Williams, Sylvan Spencer, Renrick Williams
Botanic Gardens Rangers: Kesrick Williams, Hyron Shallow, Romel Currency, Kenneth Dember, Romario Bibby, Atticus Browne, Oziko Williams, Kimali Williams, Kevin Abraham, Nigel Small, Casnel Morris, Joey Welcome, Ray Charles.
Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benniton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christroy John, Urnel Thomas.
La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Browne, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain
Long time since we've had the opportunity to welcome folks to a live cricket match. It's the Eastern Caribbean islans of St Vincent and Grenadines who are leading the way in terms of cricket returning from the Covid-19 wilderness. A T10 league, with some West Indies players in action, running for 10 days from Friday, could just be the perfect stepping stone for the sport.