Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Score Updates: Cricket returns, West Indies stars in action

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Score, Grenadines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers (GRD vs SPB) Live Score Updates: Cricket returns – at least in some form – from the Covid-19-induced banishment on Friday with the Vincy Premier League, a T10 tournament that will roll on for 10 days in the tiny and picturesque East Caribbean island of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. This league, if one discounts the Vanuatu Premier League, is the only instance of competitive cricket since the pandemic outbreak that suspended most sporting activities in the world.

Like most East Caribbean islands, the Covid-19 devastation has been nominal here. Till date, only 18 persons have been infected, of which 14 have recovered. In terms of cricket too, the SVG islands are outliers. Only nine players from this region have played Test cricket for the West Indies. They don’t have a team in the Caribbean Premier League either. The big draws in this league are capped West Indies players like exuberant opening batsman Sunil Ambris, pacer Kesrick Williams (of the Virat Kohli fame), up-and-coming left-arm seamer Obey McCoy and highly-raved batsman Gidron Pope.