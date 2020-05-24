Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The league is being hosted by the St Vincent and Grenadines Cricket Association. (Representational Image) Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The league is being hosted by the St Vincent and Grenadines Cricket Association. (Representational Image)

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After two months of almost zero cricketing action, fans finally have some live cricket, with the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 having kicked off on Friday. The third day of the competition takes place on Sunday. The league is being hosted by the St Vincent and Grenadines Cricket Association.

FOLLOW LIVE | Cricket returns with Vincy Premier T10 League’s opener

Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers (6pm IST) is the first match of the day on Sunday. Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers (8pm IST) will follow that match. The third and final match of the day will be Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers (10pm IST).

When is Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Botanic Garden Rangers and Dark View Explorers?

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Botanic Garden Rangers and Dark View Explorers will be played on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Where is Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Botanic Garden Rangers and Dark View Explorers?

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Botanic Garden Rangers and Dark View Explorers will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in the eastern Caribbean country of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

What time is Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Botanic Garden Rangers and Dark View Explorers?

Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers (6pm IST) is the first match of the day on Sunday. Grenadines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers (8pm IST) will follow that match. The third and final match of the day will be Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers (10pm IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Botanic Garden Rangers and Dark View Explorers?

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Botanic Garden Rangers and Dark View Explorers will not be broadcast.

Where can I live stream Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Botanic Garden Rangers and Dark View Explorers?

The live streaming of IVincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Botanic Garden Rangers and Dark View Explorers will be available on the Fancode App. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match at indianexpress.com.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd