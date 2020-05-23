Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The league is being hosted by the St Vincent and Grenadines Cricket Association.(Twitter/VPL) Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The league is being hosted by the St Vincent and Grenadines Cricket Association.(Twitter/VPL)

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After two months of almost zero cricketing action, fans finally have some live cricket, with the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 having kicked off on Friday. The league will be played among six teams and a total of 28 matches are scheduled to be played in the tournament.

Day 1 Updates | Cricket returns with Vincy Premier T10 League’s opener

The league is being hosted by the St Vincent and Grenadines Cricket Association. On Saturday, there are three matches scheduled. The Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers match will be played from 06:00 pm IST. Following that, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers will take place from 08:00 pm IST. The last match of the day will be Grenadine Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers from 10:00 pm IST.

When is Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers match?

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 match between Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers match will be played on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Where is Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers match?

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers match will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in the eastern Caribbean country of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

What time is Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers match?

The Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers match will be played from 06:00 pm IST. Following that, Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers will take place from 08:00 pm IST. The last match of the day will be Grenadine Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers from 10:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers match?

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers match will not be broadcast.

Where can I live stream Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers match?

The live streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers match will be available on the Fancode App. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match at indianexpress.com.

