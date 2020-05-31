Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Final, SPB vs LSH Live Score Updates: Third place match begins

VPL T10 League Final Live Updates: Desron Maloney’s La Soufriere Hikers and Sunil Ambris’s Salt Pond Breakers will meet in the final. (Twitter/VPLT10) VPL T10 League Final Live Updates: Desron Maloney’s La Soufriere Hikers and Sunil Ambris’s Salt Pond Breakers will meet in the final. (Twitter/VPLT10)

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Final Live Score, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers (SPB vs LSH) Live Score Updates: The biggest cricket match being held anywhere in the world since March – the final match of the Vincy Premier League – will see Salt Pond Breakers, led by Sunil Ambris, and La Soufriere Hikers, led by Desron Maloney, take on each other on Sunday.

This league, which has provided live cricket to a world starved of the sport during the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown over the last two weeks, draws to a close today, with the two most successful teams in the competition facing off. The Salt Pond Breakers have been inspired by a superlative display by Sunil Ambris, while the likes of pacers Delorn Johnson and Wesrick Strough have done the job for them with the ball. The La Soufriere Hikers, on the other hand, have built their success on the top order duo of Salvan Browne and Dillon Douglas, with spinner Othneil Lewis being the pick of their bowlers. Which side will claim the honour of being the first VPL champions?