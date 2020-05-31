Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Final, SPB vs LSH Live Score Updates: Third place match begins

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Final Live Score, Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers (SPB vs LSH) Live Score Updates: The biggest cricket match being held anywhere in the world since March – the final match of the Vincy Premier League – will see Salt Pond Breakers, led by Sunil Ambris, and La Soufriere Hikers, led by Desron Maloney, take on each other on Sunday.
This league, which has provided live cricket to a world starved of the sport during the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown over the last two weeks, draws to a close today, with the two most successful teams in the competition facing off. The Salt Pond Breakers have been inspired by a superlative display by Sunil Ambris, while the likes of pacers Delorn Johnson and Wesrick Strough have done the job for them with the ball. The La Soufriere Hikers, on the other hand, have built their success on the top order duo of Salvan Browne and Dillon Douglas, with spinner Othneil Lewis being the pick of their bowlers. Which side will claim the honour of being the first VPL champions?
The first over of pace. Obed McCoy to bowl the 5th over. And he gets the fielders excited straightaway. Beats Shallow on the off side, with the ball moving away from the batsman very late. And the second ball is even better, a little shorter than the first ball. Shallow just manages to pull his bat away in time. The third ball is wider, Shallow swings, but makes no contact. A fourth consecutive dot ball! Shallow swings and misses again. Shallow manages to get a leg bye to get off strike off the fifth ball. Currency made to cramp for room with the last ball as well. A superb over from McCoy.
Currency gets his first boundary of the day with a cut square of the wicket. Geron Whyllie comes on to bowl, with the Divers continuing to stick with their spinners for now. Currency ends the over with a pull shot for four. Both batsmen moves into double digits. Shallow on 34, Currency on 11.
Hyron Shallow continues in the same vein against Hooper as well. Boundaries come in every direction as Shallow moves to 33. Currency content with giving the strike to Shallow for now.
Hyron Shallow cuts for four to start off the 2nd over. He brings up the first six of the match with a lifted shot over the extra cover ropes. He continues to get width on the off side and he cuts again for four. 15 runs for Shallow in that over. Currency ends the over with a single.
A good catch in the deep to start off the first over. Asif Hooper with the wicket again. Hooper has been seen losing his patience with his fielder more than once in this competition, this time he is happy though. Kenneth Dember departs for a duck. Romel Currency comes out at No 3, joining Hyron Shallow.
Romel Currency wins the toss and decides to take first batting. The Botanic Garden Rangers innings to take place first. Hooper's Divers to bowl first. Match begins in a few moments.
Starting in a few more minutes is the match to decide who will be the 3rd placed team. Botanic Garden Rangers, which features Kesrick Williams, and Grenadines Divers, led by the inspirational Asif Hooper, will clash in that match. The 3rd place match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The final is scheduled for 9:30 pm.
Welcome to the last day of cricket in St Vincent and the Grenadines islands, when Salt Pond Breakers and La Soufriere Hikers will face off to earn the right of being the first ever VPL champions. Whichever side will win this will have richly deserved it. Both teams have won 8 of their 9 matches in the competition and there really has been little to separate them. Ambris has led the Breakers admirably, while the top order of Salvan Browne and Dillon Douglas has been on fire for the Hikers.