Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Final Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch?

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Salt Pond Breakers and La Soufriere Hikers made it through to the final on Saturday and they will go head-to-head on Sunday on the ultimate day of the T10 carnival in the St Vincent and the Grenadines islands.

The first semifinal was won by Salt Pond Breakers, even though Asif Hooper picked up four wickets in one over for the Grenadines Divers. The La Soufriere Hikers then won against Botanical Garden Rangers, scoring a tournament record 150/2 in their 10 overs in the process.

READ | VPL T10, Semi-Finals, as it happened

When is the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 final between Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers?

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 final between Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers will be played on Sunday on May 31, 2020.

Where is the Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 final between Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers?

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 final between Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers will be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in the eastern Caribbean country of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

What time is Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 final between Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers?

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 final between Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers will be played at 9:30 PM.

Which TV channels will broadcast Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 final between Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers?

The Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 final between Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers will not be broadcasted.

Where can I live stream Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 final between Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers?

The live streaming of Vincy Premier T10 League 2020 final between Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers will be available on the Fancode App. You can also follow live scores and updates of the match at indianexpress.com.

