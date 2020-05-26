Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Day 5 Live Score Updates: Divers look for a comeback

Sunil Ambris has been in good form in the tournament so far (Source: VPL/Twitter) Sunil Ambris has been in good form in the tournament so far (Source: VPL/Twitter)

Vincy Premier T10 League 2020, Day 5 Live Cricket Score Updates: In the first clash of Day 5 of the T10 league, Grenadine Divers will be taking on La Soufriere Hikers. Divers have won just one game out of four and currently in the fifth position on the table. Their opponents, La Soufriere Hikers need a big win to get on the top of the table. They have been beaten just once in the tournament so far.

In the second match of the day, Dark View Explorers will go up against the table-toppers Salt Pond Breakers. Sunil Ambris’ presence has helped the breakers as he has performed well in all departments of the game. In the last game of the day, Fort Charlotte Strikers will take on Botanic Garden Rangers. Strikers have had a horrible tournament so far as they have not won a single game.