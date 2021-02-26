Vinay Kumar announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Vinay Kumar, a pace bowler who has represented India in all formats and has led Karnataka to consecutive Ranji Trophy titles, announced his retirement from cricket on Friday.

Thankyou all for your love and support throughout my career. Today I hang up my boots. 🙏🙏❤️ #ProudIndian pic.twitter.com/ht0THqWTdP — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) February 26, 2021

“Today “Davangere Express” after running for 25 years and passing so many stations of cricketing life, has finally arrived at a station called “Retirement”. With a lot of mixed emotions, I, Vinay Kumar R, hereby announce my retirement from international andf first class cricket. It is not an easy decision to make, however, there comes a time in every sportsperson’s life where one has to call it a day.,” Vinay Kumar said in an official statement on Twitter.

“My cricketing experience has been enriched by playing under the great minds of Anil Kumble, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, and Rohit Sharma to name a few. Also, I was blessed to have Sachin Tendulkar as a mentor at Mumbai Indians.

“Nevertheless, though this station of “Retirement” has arrived for me bringing back all fond memories of my career. However “Davangere Express” has just stopped for a while and not derailed. It will keep running and my journey will continue to give it back to this wonderful game of cricket. And miles to go before I sleep and miles to go before I sleep,” Vinay’s statement further read.