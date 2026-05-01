Vikram Solanki on why GT wanted Jason Holder in the IPL auction: ‘He does offer us exactly that’

Gujarat Titans (GT) Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki said the franchise specifically targeted Jason Holder at the auction for his all-round value, while also praising the team’s resilience after a nervy four-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad.

Holder produced a Player of the Match performance in GT’s win, taking 2/29 in four overs, claiming three catches and scoring 12 useful runs in the chase.

“I think when we were pursuing Jason at the auction, it was with the mind to him being able to fulfil both roles — the bat and the ball. So he does offer us exactly that,” Solanki said after the match.

The former West Indies captain has added balance to GT’s playing XI, giving them another seam option while strengthening the lower middle order.

“His numbers, if you take a look over the last sort of calendar year and perhaps a little bit longer than that, his numbers at five and six have been quite outstanding,” Solanki said.

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“And that has come about because he, of course, has all of the ability that you need. Physically, a strong guy, has great reach, leverage as far as the bat is concerned, so all the technicalities are covered off.”

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Solanki added that Holder’s experience has also lifted the dressing room environment.

“He also is now bringing an added dimension, that sprinkling stardust, if you like, of being a really experienced campaigner. And I think that’s what’s playing out. That’s what we’re seeing in front of us now.”

He then spoke warmly about Holder’s personality and influence within the squad.

“He’s just an outstanding young man. I suppose I can do that, given I’m a few years older than him,” Solanki said.

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“But he brings all of the things you’ve mentioned. He’s a great team man.”

“You often get individuals that have a good amount of experience that perhaps can’t communicate it as well. It doesn’t come naturally to them. Jason will always be willing to have conversations, whether it’s with the coaching group or with all of the young guys around as well.”

“And that’s just it. That’s the perfect storm if you think about it — a skilled cricketer that has experience, wants to be a part of a team, is a thorough gentleman. He’s very articulate when he speaks.”

Solanki also admitted Gujarat’s chase was not flawless, even though they eventually got over the line after losing six wickets.

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“Yes, very happy with the win. I thought we were outstanding with the ball. To restrict a powerful batting line-up like RCB, as we did today, speaks volumes of character and resilience as far as the group is concerned,” he said.

“As far as the chase is concerned, we leave it to the batsmen really to make good decisions. I thought they’d taken a decision to be aggressive in that powerplay and played some very pleasing shots.”

“We lost a few wickets, and yes, was it the perfect game that we played? No, we didn’t play the perfect game, but you rarely do. We’ll just take a lot of confidence, as we should, from the win.”

GT next face the Punjab Kings at home in the second match of the double-header on Sunday.