Vikram Rathour set to replace Sanjay Bangar as batting coach, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar retained

Vikram Rathour is set to become the new batting coach of India men’s cricket team after the All-India Senior Selection Committee of BCCI shortlisted the candidates for each criteria of support staff of Team India in Mumbai on Thursday.

Advertising

The five-member committee comprising MSK Prasad, Sarandeep Singh, Gagan Khoda and Jatin Paranjape and Devang Gandhi decided to shortlist Vikram Rathour ahead of Sanjay Bangar as the batting coach. Meanwhile, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar are to be retained as the bowling and fielding coaches.

Sridhar, who has reportedly got the backing of head coach Ravi Shastri after India’s improved fielding performances over the last couple of years, was ranked above former Railways coach Abhay Sharma and Hyderabad fielding coach T Dilip. South Africa’s Jonty Rhodes also failed to make the cut.

Since Monday, the committee led by Prasad interviewed a total of 78 candidates for all the positions of support staff in a process that ended on Thursday evening.

A second round of interviews is to be conducted to assess the shortlisted candidates’ practical skills for the post of Strength and Conditioning Coach to the NCA. The candidates are, Luke Woodhouse, Grant Luden, Rajnikanth Sivagnanam, Nick Webb, and Anand Date.