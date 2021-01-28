Vijay Shankar gets married to fiancee Vaishali Visweswaran, SRH send wishes

Vijay Shankar tied the wedding knots with his fiancée Vaishali Visweswaran in a ceremony that took place amid the necessary precautionary measures enforced by the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday.

The India all-rounder had been engaged to Vaishali since August last year.

Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) took to social media to share a picture from the marriage ceremony and wished the couple a “happy and blessed” married life.

“Sending our best wishes to @vijayshankar260 on this very special day! May you have a happy and blessed married life,” said the caption on Twitter.

Sending our best wishes to @vijayshankar260 on this very special day! May you have a happy and blessed married life 🧡😁#SRHFamily #OrangeArmy #SRH pic.twitter.com/elDUYKVww2 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 27, 2021

KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Karun Nair, Abhinav Mukund were some of the cricketers who congratulated the 30-year-old following the announcement.

Shankar took part in just seven matches in last year’s IPL, which was hosted in the United Arab Emirates, and registered 101 runs with the bat and four wickets with the ball.

In 12 ODIs and nine T20Is in national colours, Shankar has scored 324 runs with a top score of 46. With the ball, he has nine wickets.