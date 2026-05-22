Former India allrounder Vijay Shankar retires from domestic cricket and IPL

Former India player Vijay Shankar on Friday announced that he has decided to retire from domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the 35 year old said that he is not retiring from the sport and ‘will pursue new opportunities and play more cricket.’

The announcement means, Vijay is eligible to play T20 leagues around the world. The Indian Express understands that the all-rounder is likely to feature in the upcoming edition of the Lanka Premier League and is also exploring the possibilities of playing in other noted T20 leagues with talks underway with multiple franchises. There is a strong possibility of Vijay featuring in the Major League Cricket as well.

In the past after retirement, Indian players have featured in T20 leagues abroad. His former state and India teammate Dinesh Karthik had played in the SA20, while R Ashwin was supposed to feature in the Big Bash earlier this year before an injury ruled him out.

Last domestic season, just weeks before the Ranji Trophy was scheduled to start, Tamil Nadu had dropped him from the state team which forced him to look elsewhere. He then turned out for Tripura in the last domestic season alongside Hanuma Vihari.

While he was intended to return to Tamil Nadu, the lucrative offers he has received from T20 leagues meant, Vijay was open to the idea of playing T20 leagues.

“Cricket is my life. I started playing when I was 10 and 25 years later, I am grateful and blessed to have played at every level and to the highest level. Representing our country will always be one of my proudest and happiest moments. I have decided to retire from playing domestic cricket and IPL to pursue new opportunities and play more cricket. Thank you will not suffice for letting me do what I love,” he said in a statement on X.

“Thankful to BCCI and the Indian Cricket Team – many learnings, countless memories and various inspirations! Representing the country will be my highest badge of honour. Bowling the last over at India’s 500th ODI at Nagpur and my First ball First wicket at the 2019 world cup are moments I will hold onto forever! My IPL Teams GT, SRH, CSK and DC – special thank you! The experience and lessons from all around have made me what I am today! TNCA – under 13,15,17,19,22,25 and finally, senior men’s team – I’ve spent most of my life here. Thank you to everyone at every step of the way. Captained and won trophies with this very special side. Numerous hurdles and challenges shaped me into a better cricketer. Thanks to Tripura Team for letting me carry on the dream for a little while longer,” he added.

Shankar has represented India in 12 ODIs and 9 T20Is and has scored 223 runs in the 50-over format and 101 runs in the shortest format. However, he is mostly remembered for a controversy involving Ambati Rayudu after he was selected in place of the latter in the 2019 ODI World Cup squad.

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Rayudu had posted a tweet as a jibe on the then chief selector MSK Prasad who had said that Shankar was brought in due to his “three-dimensional” aspect. After that Rayudu posted a tweet: “Just ordered a new set of 3D glasses to watch the world cup”.

Rayudu would later explain that the comment was not intended for Shankar. “Everyone went after Vijay Shankar. I did not have that intention. I could not understand their thinking and logic. If you have decided to replace me, you could have picked a similar player. How can you pick a player who plays numbers 6 and 7 and put him at 4? I don’t have anything personal against Vijay Shankar and MSK Prasad. I have played in New Zealand before the World Cup in similar conditions. I have been preparing well. Only those people can answer what went on,” he had said in 2023.

In his farewell post, Shankar appeared to hint at the controversy.

“I have faced unreal hate and negativity. Let me take this opportunity to let you know that I chose to ignore and move forward. If I can do that- anyone can! Think positive and work hard. Cricket has taught me life. Cricket is my life. Grateful and blessed. Your 3D cricketer, Vijay Shankar,” he signed off.