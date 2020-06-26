‘Pakistan fan came up to us and abused us’: Vijay Shankar recalls World Cup incident

Vijay Shankar took 2 wickets in the match. (File Photo/Reuters) Vijay Shankar took 2 wickets in the match. (File Photo/Reuters)

Vijay Shankar said a Pakistan fan abused some Indian players on the eve of the World Cup group match between the two sides in Manchester last year.

Speaking on a recent Bharat Army podcast, Shankar said that he had been told by the team management that he would be part of the XI one day before the Pakistan match. He then said he had his first brush with the India vs Pakistan rivalry when a few of the players were accosted by a fan at a coffee shop on the same day.

“A few of us from the Indian team had gone out for coffee one day before the game, when a Pakistan fan came up to us and he was literally abusing us. That was my first experience of an India-Pakistan game,” Shankar said.

“We just had to take it. He was abusing us and recording everything, so we couldn’t react. All we could do was sit and watch what he was doing,” he said.

“It was a good experience. It was the first time I was part of an India team which was preparing to play Pakistan,” he added.

Shankar had an instant impact in the match against Pakistan, taking Imam ul Haq’s wicket with his very first World Cup ball. He had figures of 2/22 from his 5.2 overs in the match.

