Vijay Shankar ruled out of Quadrangular series with hamstring injury

Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of Quadrangular series. (Source: File Photo) Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of Quadrangular series. (Source: File Photo)

All-rounder Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the Quadrangular series involving India ‘A’, India ‘B’, Australia ‘A’ and South Africa ‘A’. Shankar suffered a left hamstring injury and is undergoing rehab at NCA, Bengaluru. “Vijay Shankar was part of the India B squad in the Quadrangular series. However, the Senior Selection Committee has reached a consensus that there won’t be a replacement for Shankar in the India B squad,” BCCI’s acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said.

The selectors have decided to not name any replacement for Shankar. He was a part of India ‘B’ side that will be led by Manish Pandey. Along with Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hood, Ishan Kishan and Siddarth Kaul are some big names in the squad.

The India ‘A’ side will have Shreyas Iyer at the helm along with in-form youngster Prithvi Shaw and the experienced Suryakumar Yadav and Hanuma Vihari in the team. The tournament is scheduled to begin from August 17 in Andhra Pradesh when India ‘A’ takes on Australia ‘A’.

India A Squad: Shreyas Iyer(c), Prithvi Shaw, Ravikumar Samarth, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Sanju Samson, Mayank Markande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Mavi, K Khaleel Ahmed

Australia A Squad: Travis Head(c), Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, D Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Swepson, Chris Tremain, Jack Wildermuth

India B Squad: Manish Pandey(c), Mayank Agarwal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Gopal, Jayant Yadav, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Siddarth Kaul, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Navdeep Saini

South Africa A Squad: Khaya Zondo(c), Temba Bavuma, Farhaan Behardien, Gihahn Cloete, Theunis de Bruyn, Robert Frylinck, Beuran Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Pieter Malan, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Rudi Second, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Malusi Siboto

