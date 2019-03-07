Both Vijay Shankar and Hardik Pandya can be included in World Cup squad, says Ashish Nehra

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra feels that all-rounder Vijay Shankar can be included in India’s ICC World Cup 2019 squad after his recent performances. Shankar scored 46 runs before defending 11 runs in the final over in Nagpur to help India clinch a thriller in Nagpur on Tuesday.

In an interview to News18, Nehra said Shankar’s performance in the second ODI can get him a ticket to World Cup, adding that both Shankar and Hardik Pandya can both be on the bus to England since the two cricketers have very different styles of play.

Praising Shankar, Nehra said, “It was really important for him, small things make a big difference and I still feel you cannot call Vijay Shankar an all-rounder. He can be your sixth or seventh bowling option, he is not as good as Hardik Pandya but definitely, he will get better with time.”

“The more he will play, he will get better and he is entitled to improve. As a batsman there is no doubt about it that he has got some really good skill set and going forward Vijay Shankar can be a match-winner for India,” said Nehra.

Shankar scalped the last two Australian batsmen in the final over when Australia needed was 11 runs to win the match. Chasing 251, Australia were 240 for eight when Shankar got rid of dangerous Marcus Stoinis (52) on the very first ball of the 50th over and castled Adam Zampa on the third ball to trigger celebrations in the Indian camp.

India now hold a 2-0 lead over visitors Australia in the five-match ODI series. The hosts will hope to take an unassailable lead when they play Australia in Ranchi on Friday.