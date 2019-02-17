India vs Australia: Will look to express myself more if I get to bowl, says Vijay Shankar

All-rounder Vijay Shankar revealed that he had restricted himself mentally whenever he got to bowl in India’s recent limited overs series away from home. However, he is hopeful to be more expressive if he is given the opportunity to bowl in the upcoming limited over series at home against Australia.

Shankar, during an interview with India Today said, “Last time, when I was playing in the Nidahas Trophy, my mindset was to pick wickets. In the recent times, I was much more restrictive mentally. I was just thinking about putting the balls in the good areas. Maybe, in the Australia series, I will look to express myself a lot more if I get to bowl.”

Shankar said that he ponders a lot about his performance and also tries to observe others and in the process. “I think a lot about my own game. I will try and observe a lot about others. While doing so, I felt I was restricting myself a little. I was happy with my pace but I can bowl much quicker than what I bowled there [New Zealand]. As I told you, I was much more restrictive. For instance, I was using the short-ball, which I believe is my strength, very well in the Nidahas Trophy. But recently, I didn’t use the short-ball. I didn’t try any variation. I just thought I should hit the right spots. That was my mindset,” said the 28-year-old cricketer.

The team management has included the all-rounder in both the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming series against Australia, which starts from February 24. Shankar would look to make the most out of this opportunity in order to secure a berth in the 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in May.

Speaking at a press conference after the squad announcement, selection committee chairman MSK Prasad said that the all-rounder changed the dynamics and he brings a double impact in the team. “Shankar’s performance in the recent series really changed a bit of dynamics and he brings a double impact to the side that’s why we have included him. We’ll see how he performs in the next few matches,” Prasad said.

Shankar was recalled to the Indian squad, after the suspension of Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for their controversial remarks on TV show Koffee with Karan. The right-handed batsman after being promoted in the batting order showcased that he was a handy candidate with the bat. In the final ODI against New Zealand, he scored 45 runs off 64 deliveries and also rescued India by constructing a vital 98-run stand with Ambati Rayudu after the top-order collapse. In the three-match T20I series, Shankar amassed 84 runs with an impressive strike rate of 155.55.

However, he was not used much in the bowling department and wasn’t needed at all in the three-match T20I series. He bowled a total of 16 overs in four ODIs he played in Australia and New Zealand. Despite failing to add wickets under his name, the cricketer was consistent with a good line and length.