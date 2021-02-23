Vijay Hazare Trophy: Three players test positive for COVID-19

A player each from Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra teams participating in the Vijay Hazare Trophy has tested positive for Covid-19, a BCCI official confirmed.

All three players have been kept in isolation. The Maharashtra player and the Himachal Pradesh player tested positive last week, following which the two squads were tested. They were allowed to play their next game after the test results came out. Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh are based in Jaipur while Bihar is playing in Bangalore.

Bihar played Karnataka on Monday but after the positive test result of the Bihar player, the entire team is to be tested on Tuesday. Bihar players have been instructed to remain in isolation in their respective rooms.

“We will have to undergo RT-PCR tests again and till then we have been told to remain in our rooms. Only after our test results are out, will we know what has to be done,” a Bihar player told The Indian Express. Bihar is in Group C which also includes Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha and Railways.

This is not the first time cricketers have tested positive in domestic cricket. During the Syed Mushtaq T20 competition, a Jammu and Kashmir player tested positive.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) conducted three sets of Covid-19 tests for each of the teams before they entered their respective bio-bubbles for the 50-over tournament. The Vijay Hazare Trophy is the second senior tournament being organised by the BCCI, after the T20 Syed Mushtaq Trophy. The BCCI didn’t conduct the Ranji Trophy for the first time since its inception because a large part of the season was lost because of Covid-19 restrictions.