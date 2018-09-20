Follow Us:
Thursday, September 20, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shahbaz Nadeem breaks List A record with astonishing 8/10

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shahbaz Nadeem breaks List A record with astonishing 8/10

Shahbaz Nadeem bettered Rahul Sanghvi's 8/15 for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh in the 1997-98 season.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 20, 2018 1:00:16 pm
Shahbaz Nadeem, Shahbaz Nadeem eight wickets, Shahbaz Nadeem record, List A Cricket, Vijay Hazare, Vijay Hazare 2018, Jharkand vs Rajasthan, Cricket Shahbaz Nadeem broke the List-A record on Thursday for best bowling figures. (Source: Express Archive)
Related News

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem broke the List-A record on Thursday for best bowling figures with an astonishing 10-4-10-8 against Rajasthan in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Nadeem bettered Rahul Sanghvi’s 8/15 for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh (1997-98). Both the bowlers had an identical number of wickets, Nadeem gave away five runs fewer than Sanghvi’s 15. The record in ODI cricket still remains intact with Chaminda Vaas who bagged 8/19 against Zimbabwe in 2001. Keith Boyce (8 for 26) was the first to take an eight-wicket haul, back in 1971, in the early days of limited-overs cricket.

Interestingly, at one stage Nadeem was on course to pick up all 10 wickets. He had picked up eight wickets at the end of the eighth over ( 8 overs, 3 maidens, 9 runs, 8 wickets). But fellow left-arm spinner, Anukul Roy dismissed Rahul Chahar to break the sequence. Courtesy of Nadeem’s stellar performance, Jharkhand beat Rajasthan by seven wickets. Chasing a paltry 74, Jharkhand reached the target in 15th over to claim four points.

Shahbaz Nadeem has remained on the fringes for quite some time. Despite enjoying tremendous success in Ranji Trophy where he picked up more than 50 wickets in 2015-16 and 2016-17, he is yet to receive a national call-up.

Speaking about it, Nadeem said, “Only thing I have to do is continue performing and keep taking wickets. That is what I have to concentrate on.”

“To play for India, just performing alone isn’t enough. You have to see whether the place you are fighting for is empty. There are many players who have taken dozens of wickets in domestic cricket but haven’t got a chance to play for the country. Hopefully, it doesn’t happen with me,” TOI quoted him saying.

Must Watch

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 