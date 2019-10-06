Sandeep Sharma rocks Haryana with career-best figures of 7/19

Pacer Sandeep Sharma wreaked havoc with career-best figures of 7 for 19 as Punjab beat Haryana by three wickets in a low scoring Elite Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy National One-Day tournament on Sunday.

Sharma alongisde Sidharth Kaul (3 wickets) saw Haryana get bundled out for a paltry 49 runs in 16 overs.

The Haryana batting was in shambles with only two of their batsmen managing to reach double digits and as many as five being dismissed for a duck.

Opener Nitin Saini top-scored for Haryana with 22 runs while Sumit Kumar chipped in with 13.

In reply, Punjab made hard work of a simple task. They lost wickets at regular intervals with pacer Ajit Chahal getting early breakthroughs for Hayana.

The duo of Chahal 4/32 and Harshal Patel 2/12 claimed six wickets but the total tuned out to be too low in the end.

Opener Abhishek Sharma stood his ground and anchored his team to victory. He was the top scorer and remained unbeaten at 22.

All of the other Punjab batsmen failed to reach double digits with four them heading back to the pavilion without opening their accounts.

Tamil Nadu outplay Tripura for 6th straight win

Abhinav Mukund (84) and Baba Aparajith (87) shone as Tamil Nadu thrashed Tripura by 187 runs for its sixth straight win in Group ‘C’.

After posting an imposing 315 for 8 in 50 overs riding on impressive knocks by Mukund and Aparajith, Tamil Nadu shot out Tripura for 128 in 34.3 overs with left-arm pacer T Natarajan taking three wickets to pocket four points.

Spinners R Sai Kishore and M Ashwin pick up 2 scalps each as Tamil Nadu made short work of Tripura to take its tally to 24 points.

Batting first after winning the toss, the experienced Murali Vijay (18), who scored a ton in the previous game against J&K, fell lbw to M B Mura Singh after spanking four boundaries and looking in good touch.

The left-handed opener Abhinav Mukund, who was joined by Aparajith and the two played attractive shots on both sides of the wicket. Out-of-favour Test opener Mukund, who has been in good form, scoring two half-centuries, and Aparajith, who has four 50s in the tournament so far, adopted contrasting methods to keep the runs coming.

Skipper Dinesh Karthik looked in fine form, stroking fluently from the word go, and his quickfire 64-run partnership with M S Washington Sundar (36) for the fourth wicket put the team in a strong position.

However, the dismissal of Karthik (40), Vijay Shankar (1) and Sundar in the space of four runs, pegged Tamil Nadu back, as it finished with 315 for in 50 overs.