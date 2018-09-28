Vijay Hazare Trophy: Gautam Gambhir hits superb 151 as Delhi crush Kerala by 165 runs

Gautam Gambhir had a befitting reply for Tanvir Ahmed prior to India-Pakistan in Asia Cup. (Source: File photo) Gautam Gambhir had a befitting reply for Tanvir Ahmed prior to India-Pakistan in Asia Cup. (Source: File photo)

Veteran Gautam Gambhir continued his dream run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a career-best 151 off 104 balls as Delhi made short work of Kerala, winning the Group B encounter by a whopping 165-run margin here Friday.

In the twilight of his career and two weeks shy of his 37th birthday, Gambhir smashed his 21st List A hundred that had 18 fours and four huge sixes.

Gambhir has now scored 298 run in four games with a century and a half century.

With Unmukt Chand (69 off 88 balls) and Dhruv Shorey (99 no off 69 balls) also making handsome contributions, Delhi scored a mammoth 392/3 and then restricted Kerala to 227 for 8 in 50 overs.

Left-arm spinner Pawan Negi (3/41) was the most successful bowler for Delhi while Navdeep Saini and Nitish Rana also picked up a couple of wickets.

However the day belonged to Gambhir, who took the depleted Kerala attack to cleaners. Without their premier fast bowler Basil Thampi and seasoned all-rounder Jalaj Saxena (both on national duty), the attack didn’t have the teeth to bother Delhi.

While out-of-form Chand played cautiously, Gambhir was fluent on both sides off the wicket as he peppered the off-side field with monotonic regularity.

When the ball was pitched short, he was in a quick position to pull the deliveries as the opening pair added 172 runs. Gambhir completed his hundred off 74 balls.

Once Chand was gone, Kerala suffered even more as Shorey and Gambhir added 123 runs in just over 14 overs.

Once Gambhir retired having completed his 150, Shorey upped the ante hitting as many seven sixes and four boundaries.

Along with rookie Pranshu Vijayaran (48 no, 34 balls), Shorey added 92 runs in the last nine overs.

The chase was out of question for Kerala with only the pair of Sanju Samson (47) and Sachin Baby (47) adding 89 runs for the third wicket.

Brief Scores:

Delhi 392/3 (Gautam Gambhir retd out 151 off 104 balls, Dhruv Shorey 99 no off 69 balls, Unmukt Chand 69)

Kerala 227/8 (Sanju Samson 47, sachin Baby 47, Pawan Negi 3/41). Delhi won by 165 runs.

Madhya Pradesh 277 in 49.3 overs (Yash Dubey 75, Deepak Behera 3/38)

Odisha 276/8 in 50 overs (Anurag Sarangi 78, Bipab Samantray 53).

Mumbai defeat Punjab by 43 runs

Mumbai continued its winning streak in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after they defeated Punjab by 43 runs in an Elite Group A match on Friday. Asked to bat, opener Jay Bista top-scored for the domestic giants with a patient 68 off 75 balls.

Courtesy his knock, Mumbai managed to put 245 on the board in 49 overs.

Akhil Herwadkar (32), one down Siddesh Lad (35) and experienced Surya Kumar Yadav (31) got desired starts but were unable to convert them to big scores as Punjab bowlers struck at regular intervals.

They crippled the lower-middle order, but a quick fire 30 from 14 balls by pacer Shardul Thakur ensured that Mumbai went past the 240-run mark.

For Punjab, Manpreet Singh Grewal (2-28), Mayank Markande (2-25) and Mandeep Singh (2-40) were among the wickets.

Mumbai bowlers, who came out all guns blazing, bundled out Punjab for 202, with pacers Dhawal Kulkarni (3-18) and Thakur (3-53) doing the bulk of the damage.

For Punjab, batters Shubman Gill (40), Anmolpreet Singh (35), Mandeep Singh (32) and Yuvraj Singh (26) got starts but faltered at crucial moments in the game.

Wicket-keeper Abhishek Gupta (33 not out) showed some resistance but ran out of partners at the other end and could not take his side home.

This is Mumbai’s fourth win, having earlier defeated Baroda, Karnataka and Railways. Its game against Vidarbha was washed out due to rains.

In two other matches of the Elite Group A held in Alur, Maharashtra defeated Himachal Pradesh by 83 runs, riding on opener Ruturaj Gaikwads 114, while Baroda thrashed Goa by 133 runs with Krunal Pandya taking a five-wicket haul.

Summarised Scores: Mumbai 245 all out in 49 overs (Jay Bista 68, Siddesh Lad 35, Manpreet Singh Grewal 2-28) won against Punjab 202 all out in 44.3 overs (Shubman Gill 40, Anmolpreet Singh 35, Dhawal Kulkarni 3-18) by 43 runs.

At Alur: Maharashtra 278 all out in 49.5 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 114, Rohit Motwani 53, K D Singh 1-21) defeated Himachal Pradesh 195 all out in 44.2 overs (Nikhil Gangta 76, Ankush Bains 62, Samad Fallah 3-18) by 83 runs.

Baroda 281/5 in 50 overs (Kedar Devdar 107, Deepak Hooda 71, Krishan Das 2-53)won against Goa 148 all out in 42.3 overs (Amit Verma 59, Sumiran Amonkar 35, Krunal Pandya 6-41) by 133 runs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App