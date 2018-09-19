Vijay Hazare Trophy wrap-up: Mumbai defeat Baroda by nine wickets

Prithvi Shaw (98), who missed a deserving hundred by a whisker, and Ajinkya Rahane (79 not out) conjured a 137-run first wicket stand. (Source: AP/file) Prithvi Shaw (98), who missed a deserving hundred by a whisker, and Ajinkya Rahane (79 not out) conjured a 137-run first wicket stand. (Source: AP/file)

Alur (Karnataka): Prithvi Shaw, skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer struck timely half centuries as Mumbai thrashed Baroda by nine wickets in both the teams’ opening game of Vijay Hazare Trophy here Wednesday.

The two teams are placed in Elite Group A for the National One Day Championships that kicked off at multiple venues.

Opting to bat, Baroda were bundled out for a modest 238 in 49.5 overs with all-rounder Krunal Pandya top-scoring with 85 (8 fours and 2 sixes).

Such was the dominance of Mumbai’s top order that they chased the target without much fuss in just 41.3 overs.

Shaw (98), who missed a deserving hundred by a whisker, and Rahane (79 not out) conjured a 137-run first wicket stand.

Rahane, who was struggling in the Test series in England, was back among runs.

After Shaw departed, the India Test vice-captain in the company of Shreyas Iyer (56 not out) made opposition bowlers toil as the two took their side home.

While Rahane struck six boundaries and a six, Shaw laced his innings with 12 boundaries and five sixes.

Iyer, who was ignored for the ongoing Asia Cup, smashed five fours and two hits over the fence.

Earlier, experienced Mumbai pacer Dhawal Kulkarni returned with figures of 4-39 and was ably aided by Vijay Gohil (2-20).

Tushar Deshpande, Shams Mulani and Siddesh Lad took a wicket each.

Yusuf Pathan’s 40 and Pinal Shah’s 32 helped Baroda to go past the 230 run-mark, but that wasn’t enough in the end.

Brief scores: Baroda 238 all out in 49.5 overs (Krunal Pandya 85, Yusuf Pathan 40, Dhawal Kulkarni 4-39) lose to Mumbai 239/1 in 41.3 overs (Prithvi Shaw 98, Ajinkya Rahane 79 not out, Krunal Pandya 1-34) by nine wickets.

Shivam Mavi’s hat-trick goes in vain as Saurashtra beat UP

New Delhi: Sheldon Jackson struck his sixth List A hundred, overshadowing Shivam Mavi’s hat-trick on his Uttar Pradesh debut to guide Saurashtra to a 25-run win in a Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Wednesday.

Jackson (107 off 108 balls) and Robin Uthappa (97 off 110) put up a mammoth 194-run opening stand to set the foundation for Saurashtra’s 303 for nine in 50 overs.

Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara (31) and Ravindra Jadeja (14) didn’t score too many runs.

Mavi, who ended up leaking 73 runs in 10 overs, fought back towards the end of the innings to remove Chirag Jani, Arpit Vasavada and Jaydev Unadkat in three balls to mark a memorable List A debut.

In the end, Mavi’s five-wicket haul was not enough as Uttar Pradesh fell short of the target to end at 278 all in 49.1 overs.

Unadkat (3/42) was the pick of the bowlers for Saurashtra and got support from Prerak Mankad (3/63) and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (3/48).

Amongst the star players, captain Suresh Raina could only make 22 off as many balls.

In the other Group B matches, Andhra beat Kerala by seven runs and Hyderabad defeated Madhya Pradesh by seven wickets.

Brief Scores: Saurashtra 303/9 (Sheldon Jackson 107, Robin Uthappa 97, Cheteshwar Pujara 31, Ravindra Jadeja 14, Shivam Mavi 5/73). UP 278 in 49.1 overs (Akshdeep Nath 62, Ravindra Jadeja 0/62, Jaydev Unadkat 3/42, Dharmendra Jadeja 3/48). Saurashtra won by 25 runs.

Services registers win in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Chennai: Services defeated Tripura by seven wickets (via the VJD method) in a rain-hit match in the opening round of Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group ‘C’ at the M A Chidambaram stadium here Wednesday.

The two other matches scheduled for the day – Gujarat versus Assam (at TI Cycles ground) and Haryana vs Jharkhand (SRMC ground) were abandoned without a ball being bowled owing to rain.

All the teams get two points each.

In the Services-Tripura game reduced to 43 overs a side, the former chose to bowl first under overcast conditions and ended up bundling out the rival for 118 in 38.4 overs.

Tripura was in trouble early, losing opener Nirupam Sen Chowdhary in the third over, caught and bowled by medium-pacer Diwesh Pathania for 4.

Wickets kept falling at regular intervals as the Services bowlers maintained a good line and length aided by good fielding.

For Tripura, Bishal Ghosh top-scored with 21 runs. Diwesh Pathania picked three wickets for Services, while Varun Choudhry and Abhishek claimed two wickets each.

As rain intervened during the innings break, the contest was further reduced to 35 overs and Services chased down the revised target of 107 in 25.2 overs to gain full points.

Rahul Singh scored 48 and Rajat Paliwal remained unbeaten on 24 as Services eased home to gain four points from the win.

Brief scores: Tripura 118 in 38.4 overs (Bishal Ghosh 21, Diwesh Pathania 3 for 28, Varun Choudhary 2 for 25, Abhishek 2 for 15) lost to Services 108 for 3 in 25.2 overs (G Rahul Singh 48, Rajat Paliwal 24 not out, Rana Datta 2 for 28).

Bihar make winning return to domestic cricket

Anand: Bihar returned to domestic cricket with an easy eight-wicket win over Nagaland in a plate group match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament here on Wednesday.

Back to the domestic fold after a gap of 18 years, Bihar put up a solid batting display led by Babul Kumar’s 121 not out to cruise to the 254-run target with 38 balls to spare.

Babul’s knock came off just 119 balls with 15 fours and a six as he along with opener Vikash Ranjan (47) put together 116 runs to lay the foundation.

After Ranjan’s departure, the No 3 batsman held the fort with Keshav

Kumar joining the party with a brisk 76 not out off 69 balls, studded with six fours and three sixes in match-winning 130 unbroken partnership.

Opting to bat, debutants Nagaland got off to a promising start with opener Nitesh Lochab’s 79 from 69 balls (12×4, 2×6). But Samar Quadri (3/35) put on the brakes with a twin blow of Lochab and Sedezhalie Rupero (35) as Nagaland were restricted to a modest 253/8.

Elsewhere in Vadodara, Puducherry became the first Plate team to win a Vijay Hazare match with an eight-wicket win over Manipur.

Manipur folded for a paltry 120 after Puducherry opted to field. Sarag Udheshi (4/20), Sagar Trivedi (3/47) shared seven wickets between them as Manipur struggled to get a partnership going.

Shashank Singh (63 not out) along with Himachal Pradesh veteran Parash Dogra (21 not out) sweated little to cruise to the target in 25.3 overs.

At Nadiad, Taruwar Kohli scored a run-a-ball 127 to take Mizoram to 234/8 which was not enough as Arunachal Pradesh logged four points from the plate group.

Opener Samarth Seth led Arunachal’s chase with a 107, while Kshitiz Sharma gave good support with a quick 61 as they romped home with 18 balls to spare.

Brief scores:

Nagaland 253/8; 50 overs (Nitesh Lochab 79, Imliwati Lemtur 45; Samar Quadri 3/35) lost to Bihar 254/2; 43.4 overs (Babul Kumar 121 not out, Keshav Kumar 76 not out, V Ranjan 47) by eight wickets.

