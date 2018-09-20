Vijay Hazare Trophy: Himmat Singh, Subodh Bhati star in Delhi’s five-wicket win

Delhi bowler Manan Sharma (L) and his teammates celebrate after taking the wicket of Saurashtra batsman Sheldon Philip Jackson during the Vijay Hazare trophy cricket match, at the Ferozshah Kotla ground in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept 20, 2018. (PTI Photo) Delhi bowler Manan Sharma (L) and his teammates celebrate after taking the wicket of Saurashtra batsman Sheldon Philip Jackson during the Vijay Hazare trophy cricket match, at the Ferozshah Kotla ground in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept 20, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Youngster Himmat Singh struck a half century under pressure after medium pacer Subodh Bhati’s five for 24, as Delhi beat Saurashtra by five wickets in the opening group B encounter of Vijay Hazare Trophy Thursday. Gautam Gambhir also started his newest captaincy stint with a stroke-filled 62 off 48 balls as Delhi chased a target of 238 in 46 overs. Himmat (74 off 93 balls) and Lalit Yadav (36 off 54 balls) came together at 152 for five and batted sensibly to take the home team past the target.

Himmat hit five fours and two sixes, including one into the second tier, off Kamlesh Makwana. It was skipper Gambhir, who started on a positive note and gave his team the required momentum, even as Unmukt Chand and Rishabh Pant were dismissed cheaply. In all, he hit 10 boundaries before being adjudged leg before off Makwana and there was a mini collapse before Himmat took the team to victory.

In the morning when Saurashtra batted, they slumped from 222 for four to 237 all out, losing six wickets for 15 runs in four overs. It was Bhati, who was inexplicably kept out of the original 15, came back at the last moment and used his variations to good effect. His slower deliveries were difficult to handle.

For Saurashtra, Cheteshwar Pujara scored a painstaking 53 off 89 while Sheldon Jackson struck 62 off 78 balls. In the other Group B matches of the day, Chhattisgarh beat Madhya Pradesh by 122 runs, while Andhra defeated Odisha by six wickets.

GROUP B

BRIEF Scores:

Saurashtra 237 in 49.3 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 53 off 89 balls, Sheldon Jackson 62 off 78 balls, Subodh Bhati 5/24).

Delhi 238/5 in 46 overs (Himmat Singh 74 off 93 balls, Gautam Gambhir 62 off 49 balls).

Manipur rout Sikkim by 10 wickets to register maiden win

Manipur registered their maiden victory in domestic cricket with a 10-wicket win over Northeastern rivals Sikkim in a plate group match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy One-Day cricket tournament here Thursday.

Medium pacer Bishworjit Konthoujam returned with excellent figures of 7-2-9-3 as Manipur bundled out Sikkim for 84 in 37.2 overs after opting to bat at the Motibaug Cricket Ground here.

Lee Yong Lepcha was Sikkim’s top-scorer with 29 not out from 61 balls, as there were five ducks in their innings with Bishworjit leading the rout, well backed by his fellow bowlers.

Manipur wrapped up the chase in 19.2 overs with Lakhan Rawat (44 not out) and Pukhrambam Singh (30 not out) steering them to their first win after they lost to Puducherry here on Wednesday.

In another plate group match, Pragyan Ojha-led Bihar downed Uttarakhand by five wickets with 75 balls to spare, to register back-to-back wins in successive days and lead the table with eight points.

Ojha’s decision to field was vindicated by his attack as Uttarakhand were dismissed for 160 in 43.2 overs at the Shastri Maidan in Anand. Anunay Singh (3/21) and Samar Quadri (3/37) did the maximum damage, while Ojha returned with tidy figures of 1/29 from his nine overs.

Opener Vineet Saxena hung in with a 127-ball 57 as wickets kept falling around him. The Uttarakhand side led by Delhi veteran Rajat Bhatia (6) could not get a partnership going in the middle.

At Nadiad, Meghalaya also made a memorable debut thrashing Mizoram by eight wickets, chasing down the 155-run target in just 27.3 overs. Punjab recruit Taruwar Kohli followed up his century the previous day, with 90 from 123 balls, while opener R Lalnukima made 34. But the rest of the Mizoram batsmen got out for single digit scores to be bowled out for 154 in 43.4 overs.

Meghalaya cruised home with former Delhi wicketkeeper Puneet Bisht remaining unbeaten on 95 from 90 balls, while Jason Lamare was 41 not out in their match-winning 116-run stand.

Summarised scores:

At Anand: Uttarakhand 160; 43.2 overs (Vineet Saxena 57; Anunay Singh 3/21, Samar Quadri 3/37) lost to Bihar 163/5; 37.3 overs (Vikash Ranjan 79) by five wickets.

At Nandiad: Mizoram 154; 43.4 overs (Taruwar Kohli 90; Raj Biswa 2/14, Abhay Negi 2/24, Amiangshu Sen 2/26) lost to Meghalaya 155/2; 27.3 overs (Puneet Bisht 95 not out, Jason Lamare 41 not out) by eight wickets.

At Vadodara: Sikkim 84; 37.2 overs (Bishworjit Konthoujam 3/9, Thoudam Singh 2/10, Rajkumar Singh 2/26) lost to Manipur 85 for no loss; 19.2 overs (Lakhan Rawat 44 not out, Pukhrambam Singh 30 not out) by 10 wickets.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App