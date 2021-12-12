Vijay Hazare Trophy: Srikar Bharat slams 161 off 109 balls, Pondicherry stun TN by 1 run; Mumbai lose again

Unfancied Pondicherry pulled off an upset one-run win over Tamil Nadu in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B match on Sunday, while Karnataka beat Baroda for their third victory. Chasing a revised target of 206 in 44 overs under VJD method, Tamil Nadu ended at 204 for 9 despite enterprising half-centuries by skipper N Jagadeesan (64) and Dinesh Karthik (65) and fell agonizingly short by 1 run.

Defending champions Mumbai lost to Bengal by 67 runs via the VJD method used for domestic matches and face an early elimination from the tournament. The team led by Shams Mulani has only one win after four matches and is virtually out of contention for the next phase.

In another match, Karnataka beat Baroda by six wickets (VJD method) to make it three wins from four matches and improve their chances of securing a berth in the knockout phase.

In the Bengal vs Mumbai match, the former had piled up 318 for 7 in 50 overs, thanks to enterprising tons by Anustup Majumdar (110, 122 balls, 14×4) and Shahbaz Ahmed (106, 97 balls, 8×4, 4×6) following which the Mumbai batters could not get going and fell well short of the target.

India batter Suryakumar Yadav hit a breezy 49 (34 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) and Armaan Jaffer made 47 (69 balls, 4×4, 1×6) but their other team-mates could not make any significant contributions.

Brief Scores: Bengal 318 for 7 in 50 overs (Anustup Majumdar 110, Shahbaz Ahmed 106, Mohit Avasthi 4/63) beat Mumbai 223 for 8 in 41 overs (Surya Kumar Yadav 49, Armaan Jaffer 47, Shams Mulani 36, Pradipta Pramanik 3/33) by 67 runs (VJD method). Bengal: 4 points, Mumbai: 0.

Pondicherry 225 for 9 in 49 overs (Fabid Ahmed 87 not out, Washington Sundar 5/48) beat Tamil Nadu 204 for 9 in 44 overs (Dinesh Karthik 65. N Jagadeesan 64, Fabid Ahmed 2/22, Bharat Bhusan Sharma 2/33) by one run (VJD method). Pondicherry: 4 points, TN: 0.

Baroda 176 all out in 48.3 overs (Bhanu Pania 40, Kedar Devdhar 31, K C Cariappa 3/28, Vasuki Koushik 3/38) lost to Karnataka 150 for 4 in 38.4 overs (KV Siddharth 46 not out, R Samarth 35) by 6 wickets (VJD method). Karnataka: 4 points, Baroda:

Gujarat ride on Saurav-Het’s twin hundreds to beat Vidarbha

Opener Saurav Chauhan hit eight sixes in his 141 off 121 balls while keeper Het Patel struck an unbeaten 109 as Gujarat beat Vidarbha by 46 runs in a high-scoring Group A league match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Sunday.

In another match, India’s reserve keeper Srikar Bharat smashed 161 off 109 balls with 16 fours and eight sixes as Andhra scored 322 for 4 against Himachal Pradesh, who ended their innings at 292. Bharat and opener Ashwin Hebbar (100 off 132 balls) added 174 runs for the second wicket while veteran Ambati Rayudu hit 34 off 14 balls towards the end to take the total past 320-run mark. In another game of the group, Jammu and Kashmir beat Odisha by 95 runs.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat 363/6 in 50 overs (Saurav Chauhan 161, Het Patel 109 not out, Darshan Nalkande 2/92) beat Vidarbha 317 in 48.3 overs (Ganesh Sathish 110, Chintan Gaja 3/49) by 46 runs.

Andhra 322/4 (Srikar Bharat 161, Ashwin Hebbar 100) beat Himachal Pradesh 292 (Rishi Dhawan 79, Girinah Reddy 4/52) by 30 runs.

Jammu and Kashmir 278/9 (Henan Nazir 79, Biplab Samantray 2/15) beat Odisha 183 (Abhishek Raut 40, Mujtaba Yousuf 2/34) by 95 runs.

Tripura, Nagaland keep winning in Plate Group

Tripura crushed Nagaland by 10 wickets in a Vijay Hazare Plate group match for their fourth straight win in the national one-day tournament here on Sunday, while Meghalaya held off Mizoram’s spirited challenge to record their fourth victory in as many matches. Meghalaya and Tripura will face off on Tuesday to decide the team that will advance to the next stage.

Brief Scores:

Nagaland 48 all out in 14 overs (M Murasingh 5/19) lost to Tripura 50 for no loss in 10.1 overs (Samrat Singha 32 not out) by 10 wickets. Tripura: 4 points, Nagaland: 0.

Meghalaya 237 all out in 49 overs (Punit Bisht 142, D Ravi Teja 42, Taruwar Kohli 4/37) beat Mizoram 218 for 7 in 50 overs (Uday Kaul 109 by 19 runs. Meghalaya: 4 points, Mizoram: 0.

Arunachal Pradesh 116 all out in 45 overs (Nazeeb Saiyed 47, Akhilesh Sahani 26 not out, Bishworjit Konthoujam 5/11) lost to Manipur 117 for 2 in 23.4 overs (Johnson Singh 39 not out) by eight wickets. Manipur: 4 points, Arunachal: 0.

Sikkim 193 for 9 in 50 overs (Liyan Khan 31, Palzor Tamang 31, Ashutosh Aman 4/37, Shashi Shekhar 2/29) lost to Bihar 194 for 3 in 36.5 overs (Bipin Saurabh 92 not out, Mahrour 49) by seven wickets. Bihar: 4 points, Sikkim: 0.