Vijay Hazare Trophy: Haryana defeat Gujarat, Tamil Nadu register crushing win over Tripura

Jayant Yadav has already made his ODI debut for India. (Source: File) Jayant Yadav has already made his ODI debut for India. (Source: File)

Haryana defeated Gujarat by 44 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group ‘C’ league on Wednesday while Tamil Nadu registered a crushing eight-wicket win over Tripura.

In the Haryana-Gujarat match, the former made 247 for 7 in 50 overs with Himanshu Rana hitting 67 (4X4, 2X6). In reply, Gujarat lost opener Priyank Panchal (2) off the third ball of the innings.

The Haryana spinners kept the Gujarat batsmen on a leash and also took wickets at regular intervals. India discard Jayant Yadav (3 for 35) was the most successful of the bowlers while leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, who is aiming to break into the national Test squad, took 1 for 34 in his 10-over spell.

In the Tamil Nadu-Tripura match, the former elected to bat after winning the toss, but frittered away the opportunity by being bowled out for 196 in 46.4 overs despite Smit Patel’s enterprising knock of 60.

In response, N Jagadeesan and Abhinav Mukund provided Tamil Nadu a flying start and added 135 runs in 122 balls for the first wicket.

Mukund was in superb touch as he got runs in style, cracking 13 boundaries apart from six sixers to power the team home.

However, India Test discard Murali Vijay failed to impress as he was castled by left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh for just three runs.

In the other match, Jammu & Kashmir put it across Team Rajasthan by three wickets, reaching the revised target of 179 in the 36th and final over after a rain interruption during the lunch interval.

Brief scores: Haryana 247 for 7 in 50 overs (Shubham Rohilla 32, Himanshu Rana 67 (82b, 4×4, 2×6), Pramod Chandila 34, Jayant Yadav 47 not out, Chintan Gaja 3 for 44) beat Gujarat 203 in 46.1 overs (Rujul Bhatt 30, Manprit Juneja 38, Chirag Gandhi 52 (79b, 2×6), Jayant Yadav 3 for 35).

Points: Haryana: 4; Gujarat: 0.

Team Rajasthan 218 for 8 in 50 overs (Abhijeet Tomar 38, Manendra Singh 50 (83b, 6X4s, 1X6), Salman Khan 60 (74b, 4×4, 1×6), Parvez Rasool 3 for 36) lost to J & K 179 for 7 in 35.3 overs (Shubham Khajuria 57 (61b, 4×4, 2×6), Ian Dev Singh 51 (56b, 2×4, 3×6), Rahul Chahar 3 for 37).

Points: J&K: 4; Team Rajasthan: 0.

Tripura 196 in 46.4 overs (Smit K Patel 60 (72b, 11×4), Ninad Kadam 31, V Athisayaraj Davidson 3 for 46) lost to Tamil Nadu 197 for 2 in 31.2 overs (N Jagadeesan 40, Abhinav Mukund 131 not out (100b, 13×4, 6×6). Points:

Tamil Nadu: 4; Tripura: 0.

