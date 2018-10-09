Vijay Hazare Trophy: Haryana dashes Tamil Nadu’s hopes; Assam, Rajasthan post victories

Himanshu Rana ensured the team posted a competitive total of 310 for 5. (Express Photo by Kevin D’souza)

Haryana defeated Tamil Nadu by 77 runs to dash the host’s hopes of advancing to the knockout stage in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group ‘C’ league in Chennai on Tuesday.

Haryana looked in a spot of bother at 159 for 5 in the 35th over but a superb unbroken partnership of 151 runs between Himanshu Rana (89 not out) and Rahu Tewatia (91 not out in 92 balls) ensured the team posted a competitive total of 310 for 5.

In reply, Tamil Nadu never got going and lost wickets at regular intervals with only skipper Vijay Shankar (44) and B Anirudh Sitaram (33) coming up with a meaningful stand (42 runs).

Tamil Nadu finished at 233 for 9 in 50 overs to end its campaign with five wins and four defeats, securing 20 points.

In other matches, Assam trounced Tripura by eight wickets while Services’ hopes of advancing to the knockout stage was a dealt a blow with a loss to Team Rajasthan.

Jharkhand and Haryana lead the race for qualification with 28 points each from eight matches.

Brief scores: Tripura 209 in 49.1 overs (Bishal Ghosh 100 (134b, 8×4, 1×6), Smit K Patel 33, Udiyan Bose 33, Abu Nechim Ahmed 3 for 35) lost to Assam 211 for 2 in 44.1 overs (Riyan Parag 82 (81b, 7×4, 2×6), Rishav Das 87 not out (122b, 6x4s). Points: Assam: 4; Tripura: 0.

Haryana 310 for 5 in 50 overs (Nitin Saini 40, Himanshu Rana 89 not out (76b, 5×4, 3×6), Pramod Chandila 32, Rahul Tewatia 91 not out (59b, 8×4, 5×6) beat Tamil Nadu 233 for 9 in 50 overs (Abhinav Mukund 47, Vijay Shankar 44, B Anirudh Sitaram 33, M Mohammed 36, C V Varun 32). Points: Haryana: 4; Tamil Nadu: 0.

Services 139 in 41.1 overs (Ravi Chauhan 47, Rahul Chahar 5 for 29) lost to Team Rajasthan 140 for 3 in 43 overs (Manendra Singh 83 not out (114b, 8×4, 2×6). Points: Rajasthan: 4; Services: 0.

