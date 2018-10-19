Vijay Hazare Trophy Final Live Streaming, Delhi vs Mumbai Live Cricket Score Streaming: When and Where to watch DEL vs MUM Vijay Hazare Trophy Final?

Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi side will be up against Mumbai in the final of Vijay Hazare Trophy. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/File)

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018 Live Cricket Streaming, Delhi vs Mumbai Live Cricket Score Streaming: Gautam Gambhir-led Delhi side will be up against Mumbai in the final of Vijay Hazare Trophy. While both the teams are powerpacked with star-studded players who can step up for their side when the pressure mounts, Delhi have an upper hand in the bowling department. Navdeep Saini and Kulwant Khejroliya are the two pace bowlers for Delhi, who would like to exploit the helpful conditions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. On the other hand, Mumbai will be counting on Ajinkya Rahane, Prithivi Shaw and in-form captain Shreyas Iyer, who single-handedly posses the ability to derail any opposition.

When is Vijay Hazare Trophy Delhi vs Mumbai final?

Vijay Hazare Trophy Delhi vs Mumbai final will take place on Saturday, October 20, 2018.

Where is Vijay Hazare Trophy Delhi vs Mumbai final?

Vijay Hazare Trophy Delhi vs Mumbai final will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time does Vijay Hazare Trophy Delhi vs Mumbai final begin?

Vijay Hazare Trophy Delhi vs Mumbai final begins at 09:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 08:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Vijay Hazare Trophy Delhi vs Mumbai final?

Vijay Hazare Trophy Delhi vs Mumbai final will broadcast on Star Sports 2.

How do I watch online live streaming of Vijay Hazare Trophy Delhi vs Mumbai Final?

Vijay Hazare Trophy Delhi vs Mumbai Final live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of Vijay Hazare Trophy Delhi vs Mumbai final?

Mumbai Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Aditya Tare (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dubey, Shams Mulani, Royston Dias, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Jay Gokul Bista, Siddhesh Lad, Eknath Kerkar, Akash Parkar, Vijay Gohil, Shardul Thakur, Akhil Herwadkar, Shubham Ranjane

Delhi Squad: Unmukt Chand (wk), Gautam Gambhir (c), Dhruv Shorey, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Pranshu Vijayran, Suboth Bhati, Lalit Yadav, Pawan Negi, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Hiten Dalal, Gaurav Kumar, Manan Sharma, Simarjeet Singh, Lakshay Thareja

