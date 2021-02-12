Shikhar Dhawan in Delhi squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy, Pradeep Sangwan to lead

Left-arm seamer Pradeep Sangwan was on Friday appointed captain of the Delhi team for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy national 50-over championships ahead of India opener and senior batsman Shikhar Dhawan.

Although Dhawan was also included in the 22-member squad, the reason behind not naming the left-handed batsman as skipper is that he is expected to be unavailable after the first week of the tournament, starting on February 20, due to national commitment.

Dhawan is expected to be a part of India’s limited-overs squad which will take on England in five T20Is and three ODIs, starting March 12.

Himmat Singh has been named as Sangwan’s deputy by the Delhi and District Cricket Association’s Selection Committee chaired by Ashu Dani.

The squad boasts of regulars like Manjot Kalra, Dhruv Shorey, Nitin Rana, Unmukt Chand and Jonty Sidhu, among others.

Delhi Squad: Pradeep Sangwan (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Manot Kalra, Dhruv Shorey, Kshitiz Sharma, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh (vice-Captain), Unmukt Chand, Jonty Sidhu, Lalit Yadav, Siddhant Sharma, Anuj Rawat (WK), Lakshay Thareja (WK), Hiten Dalal, Kunwar Bidhuri, Vaibhav Kandpal, Simarjeet Singh, Shivhank Vashisth, Shivam Sharma, Vision Panchal, Kulwant Khej Roliya, Tejas Baroka.

Coach: Rajkumar Sharma.