Vijay Hazare Trophy: Delhi, Bihar storm into quarterfinals

Delhi comfortably beat Chhattisgarh by 44 runs in their group B league encounter to enter the quarter-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday.

Delhi topped group B with 26 points followed by Andhra who had an inferior net run-rate despite finishing with same number of points. Delhi, Andhra and Hyderabad (22 points) have qualified from group B.

It was debutant wicketkeeper Lakshay Thareja, who scored 53 in the middle-order to take Delhi to 245 for 9 in 50 overs.

In reply, Chhattisgarh was all out for 201 in 45.1 overs with left-arm seamer Kulwant Khejroliya being the pick of the bowlers with 4 for 27.

Put into bat, Delhi were reduced to 77 for 4 with in-form batsmen Gautam Gambhir (10), Dhruv Shorey (8) and Nitish Rana (8) being dismissed cheaply.

Unmukt Chand (32 off 70 balls) couldn’t get going and Delhi were in deep trouble at 112 for 6 in the 32nd over. It was Thareja and Lalit Yadav (24), who added 34 runs for the seventh wicket.

Thareja, who hit four boundaries in 72 balls was out leaving Delhi tottering at 176 for 8 after 44.5 overs.

However, Pawan Negi (31 off 30 balls) and Simarjeet Singh (25 off 18 balls) added 50 runs in 4.2 overs. Khejroliya hit three towering sixes to take Delhi to a fighting total.

While chasing, Chhattisgarh lost more than of their team for barely 100 runs as their chase was as good as over.

At 139 for 8, Shakeeb Ahmed (38) and Shivendra Singh (25) added 51 runs to delay the inevitable but it always was Delhi’s game.

Brief Scores

Delhi 245/9 in 50 over (Lakshay Thareja 53 off 72 balls, Pawan Negi 31 off 30 balls) Chhattisgarh 201 in 45.1 overs (Kulwant Khejroliya 4/27). Delhi won by 44 runs.

Kerala 316/7 in 50 overs (Sachin Baby 93 off 72 balls, Vishnu Vinod 62 off 71 balls). Saurashtra 270 in 49.3 overs (Samarth Vyas 91, Chirag Jani 66). Kerala won by 46 runs.

Capping a successful return from an 18-year exile, Bihar stormed into the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals with a nine-wicket thrashing of Mizoram here Monday.

Bihar enter quarterfinals

Bihar concluded the league stage with an unassailable 30 points and grabbed the solitary qualifying berth from the spot from the plate group.

Bihar captain Keshav Kumar (4/21) triggered the collapse before left-arm spinner Ashutosh Aman stole the limelight with scintillating figures of 4-2-2-3, as Mizoram folded for 83 in 27.2 overs after electing to bat at the Motibaug Stadium.

Bihar cruised home in 15.4 overs with opener Vikash Ranjan remaining unbeaten on 59 on the way to registering their seventh win from eight matches with one being a washout.

Bihar who last played Ranji Trophy plate group in the 2003-04 season returned to the domestic fold after a Supreme Court order in January this year.

At Nadiad, Uttarakhand registered a commanding 108-run win over Arunachal Pradesh but it was insufficient as they finished two points behind Bihar, having lost to them in the group league stage.

Summarised scores:

At Anand: Puducherry 324/5; 50 overs (Paras Dogra 136 not out, Rohit D 55, Abhishek Nayar 50) beat Meghalaya 250/5; 50 overs (Yogesh Nagar 109 not out) by 74 runs.

At Nadiad: Uttarakhand 264; 49.4 overs (Saurabh Rawat 67, Malolan Rangarajan 50; Sams Alam 2/39, Sandeep Thakur 2/41, Kshitiz Sharma 2/45) beat Arunachal Pradesh 156/9; 50 overs (Akhilesh Sahani 41; Rajat Bhatia 3/17, Malolan Rangarajan 2/12, Mayank Mishra 2/26) by 108 runs.

At Vadodara: Mizoram 83; 27.2 overs (Akhil Rajput 43; Keshav Kumar 4/21, Ashutosh Aman 3/2) lost to Bihar 87/1; 15.4 overs (Vikash Ranjan 59 not out) by nine wickets.

