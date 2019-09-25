Vijay Hazare Trophy: Can Manan Vohra-led Chandigarh make a mark in debut season?

Chandigarh would aim to get off the mark on a positive note when they kick-off their Vijay Hazare campaign this season. They are the latest member to be included in the Vijay Hazare circuit. The team will take on Unmukt Chand-led Uttarakhand in their opening fixture, which is currently ongoing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun.

Group:

Since Chandigarh are making their debut, the team is placed in the Plate group along with Assam, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Mizoram, and Nagaland.

Players to watch out for:

The team is a mixed bag of experience and raw talent. While skipper Manan Vohra carries a good reputation in the domestic circuit, he will be aided by the inclusion of all-rounder Bipul Sharma and left-arm spinner Gurinder Singh, who played for Sikkim and Meghalaya in the previous edition.

Vohra, who has 975 runs in his List A career, will spearhead the Chandigarh batting attack. Uday Kaul, wicketkeeper-batsman, is another candidate the team would count on. The 31-year-old cricketer has over 2000 runs under his name in List A cricket. Besides Vohra and Kaul, the batting unit will receive an immense boost with the addition of all-rounder Bipul, who is also the team’s vice-captain. The 35-year-old cricketer has scored over 1500 runs and scalped 85 wickets in his List A career so far. Shivam Bhambri is another interesting candidate to watch out for.

Among the bowlers, a lot will be expected from Barinder Sran, as he is the most experienced member in the bowling department, while others are comparatively new.

Speaking on his team, Vohra said that they are heavily backed in the batting department and the bowling also looks tight. “The team is very well balanced. Batsmen are in a higher ratio in our team but the inclusion of Barinder Sran [has made bowling equally strong]. He just came into the team, as a guest player, he will be playing for us. Experience counts; he has played for the country. The other bowlers are new. I think it’ll be a good experience for them that they will be playing in such a big stage. V R V paa (the head coach) will be taking care of the bowling unit, and batting coach is there,” the Chandigarh skipper was quoted by Sportstar as saying before the match.

Fixtures:

25 Sept 2019 Round II – Plate Uttarakhand v Chandigarh

28 Sept 2019 Round IV – Plate Meghalaya v Chandigarh

30 Sept 2019 Round V – Plate Assam v Chandigarh

03 Oct 2019 Round VII – Plate Nagaland v Chandigarh

07 Oct 2019 Round X – Plate Arunachal Pradesh v Chandigarh

10 Oct 2019 Round XII – Plate Manipur v Chandigarh

12 Oct 2019 Round XIII – Plate Sikkim v Chandigarh

16 Oct 2019 Round XV – Plate Mizoram v Chandigarh

Timings and Venue:

Chandigarh will play all their league matches in Dehradun. The match will start at 9:00 am.

Squad:

Manan Vohra (c), Arjun Azad, Gurinder Sran, Bipul Sharma, Ankit Kaushik, Gaurav Puri, Anirudh Kanwar, Gurinder Singh, Uday Kaul, Jaskaran Singh Sohi, Preet Kamal Singh Rai, Jaskaran Singh Buttar, Shivam Bhambri, Shreshth Nirmohi, Arpit Singh Pannu