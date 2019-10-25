Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 Final Live Score, Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu Live Cricket Score Online: R Ashwin fails at No.3

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 Final Live Cricket Score, Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu (KAR vs TN) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Manish Pandey-led Karnataka side go up against Dinesh Karthik-led Tamil Nadu in the final of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019. Pandey won the toss and elected to field first at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Tamil Nadu have lost an early wicket and surprisingly, R Ashwin came out to bat at No.3 after Murali Vijay’s wicket. However, the experiment failed as Ashwin got out after scoring just eight runs.
Karnataka’s Dev Padikkal has been in fine form scoring 598 runs from 11 games at an average of 74.95 including two centuries and five half-centuries. KL Rahul is not far away with 546 runs from 11 games including one century and four half-centuries
End of first powerplay
Baba Aprajith is the new batsman in the middle. Abhinav Mukund has anchored the innings well so far with wickets falling at the other end. Manish Pandey will not look to spread the field and put more pressure on the Tamil Nadu batsmen. A change in bowling expected. TN - 32/2 in 10 overs
Ashwin fails at No.3
Dinesh Karthik's experiment to send R Aswin at No.3 fails as he gets out after scoring just 8 runs. V Koushik forces Ashwin to play and the latter edges it to wicketkeeper KL Rahul. TN - 24/2 in 8 overs
R Ashwin bats at No.3
And... R Ashwin comes to bat for Tamil Nadu at No.3. Ashwin has been impressive so far against the new ball bowlers. Opener Abhinav Mukund is looking to see off the new ball. He has scored over 500 runs in the tournament so far including one century and three half-centuries. Tamil Nadu will be hoping for another big score from Mukund. TN - 16/1 in 6 overs
Duck for Vijay
Opener Murali Vijay out for a duck. Abhimanyu Mithun gets Vijay's wicket on his birthday. The Tamil Nadu edges it to wicketkeeper KL Rahul. TN - 1/1 in 1 over
Playing XIs:
Karnataka XI: Lokesh Rahul (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey (c), Karun Nair, Rohan Kadam, Praveen Dubey, Krishnappa Gowtham, Abhimanyu Mithun, V Koushik, Prateek Jain
Tamil Nadu XI: Abhinav Mukund, Murali Vijay, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin, M Mohammed, Murugan Ashwin, T Natarajan
Toss update
Hello and welcome to Vijay Hazare Trophy final live blog between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Karnataka skipper Manish Pandey has won the toss and elected to field first.