Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 Final Live Score, Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu Live Cricket Score Online: R Ashwin fails at No.3

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 Final Live Cricket Score, Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu (KAR vs TN) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Manish Pandey-led Karnataka side go up against Dinesh Karthik-led Tamil Nadu in the final of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019. Pandey won the toss and elected to field first at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Tamil Nadu have lost an early wicket and surprisingly, R Ashwin came out to bat at No.3 after Murali Vijay’s wicket. However, the experiment failed as Ashwin got out after scoring just eight runs.

Karnataka’s Dev Padikkal has been in fine form scoring 598 runs from 11 games at an average of 74.95 including two centuries and five half-centuries. KL Rahul is not far away with 546 runs from 11 games including one century and four half-centuries