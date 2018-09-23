Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19: Prithvi Shaw hammers first List-A century for Mumbai

Prithvi Shaw scored a century against Railways. (Source: File Photo) Prithvi Shaw scored a century against Railways. (Source: File Photo)

Under-19 World Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw on Sunday smashed his first List-A century for Mumbai in a Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19 match against Railways. The right-hand batsman reached the landmark in just 61 balls and helped his side in getting to the total of 400/5 in 50 overs at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The 18-year old came to the middle after skipper Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed for 3 runs but that did not deter him from keeping his calm and settling his side after the early dismissal.

Shaw struck 14 fours and 6 sixes in his innings and stitched a 161-run stand with Shreyas Iyer before he was dismissed for 129 by offspinner Prashant Awasthi in the 26th over. Iyer, too completed his 12th List A century and scored 144 runs in 118 balls before making his way back to the pavillion.

Shaw has scored two List A centuries for India, but it was his first one for Mumbai. After Shaw and Iyer’s heroics, Suryakumar Yadav smashed 67 while Siddesh Lad added 30* in 19 balls for Mumbai. It is only the second time a team reached the 400-run mark in a domestic List A game in India. The last time it happened back in 2010 when Madhya Pradesh scored 412 for 6 in 50 overs against Railways.

Shaw has already scored two half centuries in the tournament so far. He smashed 98 runs in 66 balls in Mumbai’s first match against Baroda, and then followed it up with a 60-run innings against Karnataka. He was recently included in Board Presidents XI squad for the two-day practice match against West Indies before the start of Test series against the Caribbean nation.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd