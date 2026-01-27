Under-19 World Cup 2026: Vihaan Malhotra’s unbeaten 109 sets up India’s 204-run win over Zimbabwe in Super Six opener

Vihaan Malhotra had entered the Super Six stage of the 2026 Under-19 World Cup still searching for a defining innings, his returns of 18, 7 and 17 not out in the first three matches offering only fleeting promise. On Tuesday against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, with India wobbling at 101/3, the left-hander finally delivered a knock of substance and consequence, crafting an unbeaten 109 off 107 balls to set up India’s emphatic 204-run victory.

Walking out to bat in the 11th over, Malhotra was confronted with a situation that demanded composure more than flair. Rather than forcing the pace, he focused on strike rotation, trusting the dimensions of the ground and the eventual fatigue of the bowlers. Boundaries were earned rather than hunted, as he absorbed pressure and ensured the scoreboard kept ticking even when Zimbabwe tightened the screws through the middle overs.