Video: Sholay reminder! Tossing coin land straight before Nepal vs Hong Kong U19 match

Before flipping the coin once again, the umpire, match officials and both the captains took pictures with it and shared a laugh

Captains and officials pose for photos after bizarre coin toss (Source: AsianCricketCouncil/Twitter)

Have you ever seen a tossing coin landing straight right on the edge? Well, such scenes have been created in many Hindi films including the mega-blockbuster Sholay. But it actually happend during a recent Under 19 match in Malaysia. During the toss time, when the Nepal captain flipped the coin but it did not land on any of the sides. Instead, the coin got stuck on the surface and had to be retaken. Everyone shared a laugh as they witnessed a bizarre incident. But, before flipping the coin once again, the umpire, match officials and both the captains took pictures with it.

The bizarre coin toss caught the eye of the ICC Twitter handle.

It was the final match of Asia Under-19 qualifier. Nepal beat Hong Kong by six wickets and remained unbeaten in the tournament. Hong Kong suffered a batting collapse of epic proportions and were bundled out for 95 runs in 43.1 overs. For Hong Kong, Rahul Sharma top-scored with a 71-ball 24.

Nepal’s Sagar Dhakal got his maiden five-wicket haul in his quota of 10 overs giving just 18 runs in the match. Dhakal was named Man of the match for making short work of Hong Kong batting lineup.

Chasing a target of 96, Nepal won the match with 203 balls to spare. They lost four wickets before completing the run chase in the 17th over. Nepal’s Pawan Sarraf was the top-scorer of the match. He scored 39 runs from 36 deliveries.

