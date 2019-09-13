Video of Ruturaj Gaikwad taking ‘greatest catch in domestic cricket’ goes viral

There are exceptional catches and then there’s Ruturaj Gaikwad’s catch during a Syed Mushtaq Trophy’s Super League Group A match that is now going viral on social media after a video of it emerged. The catch was taken during a clash between Maharashtra and Railways at Indore in March.

Chasing 178, Railways had virtually lost the game, needing 22 runs off the last ball. Batsman Manjeet Singh of Railways took the aerial route and hit what seemed to be a certain six. However, Gaikwad was clearly in no mood to give any extra runs and jumped to somehow take the catch on the boundary.

But when he realised the effort would take him over the boundary rope, Gaikwad threw the ball to another fielder, who did not make any mistake.

HOLY MOLY! 👀 We have a new greatest ever catch…. pic.twitter.com/ty8gHyaIeb — Oli Bell (@olibellracing) September 11, 2019

The video of the catch is now going viral and some are even saying it’s the ‘greatest catch in domestic cricket’. Former New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson, who recently applied for India’s top job, wrote: “you need to put aside a minute of your life to watch this catch”. Maharashtra won the Super League Group A match by 21 runs on March 21, 2019 at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

Ruturaj Gaikwad doing good work, not surprising, another big talent. https://t.co/12xymCpxk3 — Agent Michael Scarn (@Tootenbacher06) September 12, 2019

Correction thanks to @jigsactin. This is Ruturaj Gaikwad with the mad skills on the boundary who’s doing very well as a batsman too in the domestic scene. https://t.co/wwEq0UAaLt — North Stand Gang – Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) September 11, 2019