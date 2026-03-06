VIDEO | India vs Australia Women’s Test: Teenager Lucy Hamilton dismisses Smriti Mandhana with a peach for first international wicket

In her first spell as a Test cricketer for Australia, Lucy Hamilton picked up the prized wicket of India opener Smriti Mandhana with an absolute peach on Day One of the Pink-ball Test match at WACA in Perth on Friday.

Hamilton, 19, made her ODI debut in the recent 50-over leg of the multi-format series against India, but went wicketless in Hobart in the third match of that series. But trusted to take the new ball at WACA, Hamilton came up with a sensational fuller-length delivery in the sixth over of the first morning. It moved in ever so slightly into Mandhana, who was beaten in equal measure by the extra pace and the angle in from the leftie – with not many left-arm pacers around in the women’s game, it’s not a prospect Mandhana is used to facing on a regular basis.