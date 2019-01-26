Vidarbha’s success script: An early start, talented youngsters and robust local league

“When a tiger tastes human blood, he is called a man-eater. When we won the Ranji Trophy last year, we were emotional and desperate to touch that trophy once again. That’s what we have been working towards as a team.” Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal goes on a philosophical trip moments after his team’s thumping win over Kerala in the semifinal. They will look to build on this momentum to become the first team since Karnataka in 2014-15 to defend the Ranji Trophy.

As defending champions, they had their fair share of sceptics, who termed them as a one-season wonder. In their inimitable style, they have hit back at them by overpowering their opponents with robust performances. Centre to their success has been Fazal, who shored up his team with a gritty knock of 75 under difficult circumstances. There was that stirring performance with the ball from Umesh Yadav. But it was the captain’s decisive knock that helped them earn a 102-run lead.

Despite his three centuries this season, coach Chandrakant Pandit terms this knock as his best. “I would like to credit my captain Faiz for his knock. The way he applied in conditions that weren’t exactly conducive for batsmen was brilliant. His partnership with Wasim Jaffer was a delight to watch. Under the given circumstances, this was one of Faiz’s best innings this season,” Pandit observes.

Fazal’s contributions notwithstanding, Vidarbha’s march would not have been possible without Jaffer’s 1,000-plus runs that helped them top the table in Groups A and B. This, in turn, enabled them to play the quarter-final against newbies Uttarakhand.

Another aspect that worked for them was to begin their training for the season well in advance. “If you want to score 80% in an examination, you cannot begin your preparation one day in advance,” Jaffer had famously quipped. Fazal, Jaffer and Pandit have been at the centre of a cricketing revolution. Apart from an early start, the trio kept a keen eye on the local Guzder League , a tournament that has quickly grown in the reputation of throwing up some interesting talents. Wicket-keeper Akshay Wadkar is a product from this league. An inspired pick last season, his splendid century in the final against Delhi helped Vidarbha clinch the coveted crown.

Picking players out of the blue has changed the team culture. It has fostered a healthy temperament of competitiveness, and has even shaken some of the incumbents out of their comfort zone. “We managed to create that level of competitiveness. Over a period of time, I noticed that players would get selected and be just happy to play the Ranji Trophy without having that element of accountability. We have changed that mindset now. Over the last three years or so, players began to get picked from any level of the Guzder League,” Fazal explains.

Apart from Wadkar, Vidarbha have an impressive arsenal of youngsters, who complement the experience and sage of Fazal and Jaffer. Pandit puts it aptly, when he says: “The idea is to have the best combination possible. But at the same time, we want to groom youngsters who can serve the side for the next 10-15 years. So when they play alongside the likes of Fazal, Jaffer and Ganesh Satish, they can pick up the nuances of the game.”

In this season, youngsters like Atharwa Taide and seamer Yash Thakur have taken giant strides. Taide, a member of India’s U-19 squad, has impressed everyone with his acrobatic fielding skills and catching abilities. But it’s those 23 runs he scored in the middle-order against Kerala that Pandit can’t stop raving about. Meanwhile, Thakur has shown that under Yadav’s guidance, he can realise his potential to become a pedigreed pacer.

Despite having thrashed Kerala, Pandit is going all out to ensure that the over-the-top celebrations are kept on hold. “Every team in domestic cricket plays with the aim to win the trophy. Till then, I feel there should not be any celebrations,” Pandit adds..