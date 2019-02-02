Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy final Live Cricket Score Steaming: When is Vidarbha vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy final?

After defeating Karnataka by five wickets in the semi-final, Saurashtra would eye to win their first Ranji title post independence when they take on Vidarbha on Sunday. Chetweshwar Pujara will be the key player for Saurashtra as he stood like a pillar scoring an unbeaten 131 to guide his team to victory. On the other hand, defending champions Vidarbha will be counting on Umesh Yadav as the seamer attained his carrer-best figures to dismantle Kerala in the semis. The 31-year-old cricketer picked 12 wickets while giving away 79 runs as Vidarbha wrapped the contest in two days.

Ahead of the final, Vidarbha and Saurashtra have clashed six times in the Ranji Trophy, with the former holding a slender edge over their rivals. Out of those six matches, Vidarbha have won two while Saurashtra have claimed just one victory. The other three clashes ended in a draw.

When is the Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Saurashtra?

The Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Saurashtra will take place on Sunday, February 3, 2019.

Where is the Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Saurashtra?

The Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Saurashtra will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, in Nagpur.

What time does Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Saurashtra begin?

The Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Saurashtra will begin at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Saurashtra?

Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Saurashtra will broadcast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Saurashtra?

Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Saurashtra live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

Squads:

Vidarbha: Faiz Fazal (c), Akshay Wadkar (wk), Sanjay Ramaswamy, Wasim Jaffer, Atharwa Taide, Aditya Sarwate, Ganesh Satish, Mohit Kale, Rajneesh Gurbani, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur, Akshay Karnewar, Lalit M Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Shrikant Wagh

Saurashtra: Snell Patel (wk), Jaydev Unadkat (c), Harvik Desai, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Aarpit Vasavada, Prerak Mankad, Kamlesh Makvana, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Chirag Jani, Kishan Parmar, Hardik Rathod, Shaurya Sanandia