Advice from Kohli, confidence from RCB behind Vicky Ostwal’s increased influence

Vicky Ostwal speaks as though he means every word. When Maharashtra arrived in Delhi for their Ranji Trophy against Services, the left-arm spinner had told The Indian Express: “Last season could have been better, but it was a great learning experience. This year, I will try to do better and give my all to help my team win.”

Unlike what his words suggest, Ostwal’s 2025/26 numbers were far from ordinary — with 23 wickets at 23.39, he was Maharashtra’s second-highest wicket-taker. Yet, the aim was laid bare — to be more influential for his team.

On Wednesday, he was. His 5/50 helped Maharashtra bowl Services out for 120 in their chase of 268, sealing a 127-run win. “Given how the match had unfolded and the first-innings lead we secured, our intent never wavered, even after losing quick wickets in our second innings. We were determined to push for a result,” he tells this masthead after the match.

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Seven of Services’ 20 wickets were his, but Ostwal was quick to hand the bouquet to his captain, Prithvi Shaw, who crossed over from Mumbai last season in his quest to resurrect a career.

“He was extremely proactive. As a captain, he reads the game exceptionally well and brings a wealth of experience from his time as a Test player. Because he thinks the game through so thoroughly, he constantly guides me constantly. Credit to him for the field placements — they were spot-on. As a bowler, when your captain sets the right fields and you hit your target areas, wickets naturally follow. He did a fantastic job leading us.”

Ostwal’s journey began when he was nine.

“My father used to travel with me from Lonavala to Pune by train. Every single day, he would take that

three-hour round trip. He is deeply passionate about cricket, he never misses a game. He wanted to be a cricketer as well, but my grandparents could not support it. When he saw my desire to play cricket, he told me that since he could not fulfill his dream, I should fulfill mine.”

The 24-year-old first announced himself on the grandest junior stage, India’s triumphant campaign at the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup. His 12 wickets topped the charts for the champions.

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An Indian Premier League contract followed — Delhi Capitals came calling. Opportunities, however, were none, and Ostwal was eventually released before being acquired by Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2026. That stint, he believes, has had a defining impact on his career.

“RCB have had a huge impact on my career. It is a team where you get to work with so many greats — Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Andy Flower, Dinesh Karthik. You learn so much from their experience. That has made a big difference to my game.”

He arrives at the domestic season on the back of a triumphant IPL campaign, and believes the glow will carry over to his work for Maharashtra.

“As a player, when you represent RCB, your confidence is always high. So when you come into the domestic season, you feel like you can do better here and help your team win. What makes RCB special is that they back the players heavily. Their message is simple: play aggressively and play freely, with nothing to worry about and no second thoughts.”

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It is during his RCB stint that Ostwal had the opportunity of picking the brains of one of his idols, Kohli.

“I was actually a bit nervous when I first met him. He is such a big player,” he reminisces about the

first meeting with the former Indian captain. “But after I bowled to him for the first time, I spoke to him about my bowling — what I did well and what I lacked. He always plays with 100% intensity, even in the nets. I never felt he took cricket or the net sessions casually. He is always on his toes and always gives 100% on the field. As a bowler, if you get him out or challenge him, you feel you have done a good job.”

One piece of Kohli’s counsel, in particular, Ostwal follows to the letter.

“He had told me ‘If you do your work properly every single day, talent doesn’t matter after a certain point.’ He always tells us to focus on work ethic. Despite having achieved everything in life, I saw firsthand how dedicated he is in training sessions. He is the ultimate benchmark for hard work. That is a huge inspiration for me.”

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While he awaits his debut IPL cap, Ostwal has already been a part of the national team — he was among the three bowlers selected as India’s net bowlers for Asian Games and one-off T20I against Japan.

“It was a wonderful thing — to be around the Indian national team. (VVS) Laxman sir was there, who was our coach during the Under-19 days, so he already knew about me. Being around the Indian team is a privilege. Every player dreams of making that team, and being there as a net bowler feels like ticking an important box.”

Like every cricketer, Ostwal dreams of playing for the national team. Albeit, he is not losing his sleep over the dream.

“It’s not playing on my mind. If God has greater plans for me, selection will follow when the time is right. It doesn’t distract me. My sole focus is performing for my team — taking wickets, contributing runs when needed, and helping Maharashtra win the Ranji Trophy. Then, I want RCB to do the three-peat in the IPL. I will think about playing for India after that.”