Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Viacom18 bags Women’s IPL media rights for Rs. 951 crore: Jay Shah

The Indian cricket board is expected to launch its ambitious franchise-based T20 league for women cricketers on the lines of the Indian Premier League in March 2023.

JAy ShahThe BCCI, in December 2022, had floated the tender to invite media houses to bid for the broadcast rights of the competition that has been long in demand in Indian cricket. (File)
Viacom18 bags Women’s IPL media rights for Rs. 951 crore: Jay Shah
“Viacom has committed Rs 951 cr which means per match value of INR 7.09 cr for next 5 yrs(2023-27)…After pay equity, today’s bidding for media rights for Women’s IPL marks another historic mandate,” tweets Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Monday.

The Indian cricket board is expected to launch its ambitious franchise-based T20 league for women cricketers on the lines of the Indian Premier League in March 2023. The BCCI, in December 2022, had floated the tender to invite media houses to bid for the broadcast rights of the competition that has been long in demand in Indian cricket.

Earlier this week, the BCCI had also announced the release of a tender for the right to own and operate a team in the inaugural Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL) season later this year.

The cricket governing body released a media statement on January 3 stating, ‘The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, the process for submissions of bids, proposed team’s rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 5,00,000 (Rupees Five Lakhs Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax. The procedure to procure the ITT documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this document. The ITT will be available for purchase till January 21, 2023.”

While talking about the competition, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had said last summer, “We are in discussions with other Boards about the possible window when all top cricketers will be available. I can promise that the valuation of the league, franchises and media rights will stun one and all.”

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 12:53 IST
