Very happy and proud to be part of the squad: Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik, who recently made his return to the Indian side against the South Africa in the ongoing T20 series, said that he felt very happy and proud to be part of the squad.

In an interview to BCCI.tv, the wicketkeeper-batter said, “I am very happy and proud. It is an incredible atmosphere and team to be part of. For 3 years now, I have been on the outside looking in so I know what a special feeling it is to be part of this team.”

“I am very happy and grateful to be part of the team and I am enjoying every second of being here,” he added.

Talking about what motivated him to make a comeback in the Indian colours, he said, ” I think I have been dropped so many times and I have always wanted to come back to the Indian team. That has been my biggest drive, whether I played domestic or the IPL. The urge and fire in the belly in terms of wanting to come back here and wear the national colours and represent India has been something that I dream of every day. That is what has kept me going in the last decade or so.”

#TeamIndia comeback ✅

Motivation level 💯

His journey from India's 1st T20I to now 👌 You wouldn't want to miss this special interview with @DineshKarthik. 😎 👍 #INDvSA | @Paytm Full interview 📽️ 🔽 https://t.co/ktexXftzL0 pic.twitter.com/F5YSS6D4Qi — BCCI (@BCCI) June 16, 2022

“I have always found ways to try and enhance my game and people around me have helped me throughout that journey. The fact that I have always wanted to come back to the national team and do well has been the shining light in my life for a very very long time,” he added.

Asked to trace back his journey from the very first T20 to now, Karthik said, “It has almost been a decade and a half and a lot of things has changed. It’s a good feeling to know that you have played the first T20 and to come back now and play against South Africa is a lovely feeling. I think cricket has completely changed from what it was 15 years ago, especially this format. The fact that I have been a part of it and seen it grow, it is a completely different than what it used to be.”

“I am happy and very lucky to be here in this India team,” he said before signing off.