India under Gautam Gambhir has a head coach who has not shied away from making unpopular selection calls. Some of these calls include batting Washington Sundar at number three in the Kolkata Test against South Africa, dropping R Ashwin from the Perth Test against Australia or the recent decision on Thursday not to pick Mohammed Siraj in Wellington against New Zealand for the first Test.

It was not just Siraj; another decision that raised eyebrows was picking Washington Sundar over Ravindra Jadeja. Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer analysed that Sundar’s selection has some justification due to the left-handers in New Zealand’s batting order, but Siraj’s non-selection is quite hard to digest.