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India under Gautam Gambhir has a head coach who has not shied away from making unpopular selection calls. Some of these calls include batting Washington Sundar at number three in the Kolkata Test against South Africa, dropping R Ashwin from the Perth Test against Australia or the recent decision on Thursday not to pick Mohammed Siraj in Wellington against New Zealand for the first Test.
It was not just Siraj; another decision that raised eyebrows was picking Washington Sundar over Ravindra Jadeja. Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer analysed that Sundar’s selection has some justification due to the left-handers in New Zealand’s batting order, but Siraj’s non-selection is quite hard to digest.
“I can still understand the case for Washington Sundar over Jadeja, given New Zealand’s left handers. But Siraj being left out is absolutely shocking. The man who single handedly levelled the England series and is India’s leading wicket-taker in this WTC cycle doesn’t find a place, even in favourable conditions? India are already missing him on Day 1. This is Siraj territory, building partnerships, tiring batters and making things happen with his relentless work ethic. Very difficult to digest!” Jaffer wrote on Twitter.
India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on Thursday defended the team management’s decision to leave senior pacer Mohammed Siraj out of the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand, saying the combination was picked with all five days of the match in mind and not just the opening day.
India opted for Anshul Kamboj in the four-prone attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah, also featuring Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep.
“There is nothing wrong with Siraj. We thought this was the best XI when we picked the side. I don’t think dropping Siraj was a wrong decision. This is just the first day. We don’t pick a team only for day one, but also for days two, three and four,” Kotak told reporters.
Explaining the preference for Washington Sundar, Kotak said the presence of four left-handed batters in New Zealand’s top order influenced the selection.