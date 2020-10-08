scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 08, 2020
Vernon Philander’s younger brother Tyrone shot dead

Vernon Philander's younger brother Tyrone was shot dead in the family's hometown Ravensmead, Cape Town on Wednesday.

By: Sports Desk | October 8, 2020 3:46:03 pm
South Africa's bowler Vernon Philander (Source: AP)

Former Proteas star Vernon Philander’s younger brother Tyrone was shot dead in the family’s hometown Ravensmead, Cape Town on Wednesday. Vernon confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday.

“Our family is coming to terms with the brutal murder in my hometown of Ravensmead earlier today. I would like to ask that the family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time,” Vernon wrote.

“The murder is now the subject of a police investigation and we respectfully ask that the media give the police the space to conduct a thorough investigation. There are no details around the incident at the moment and speculation will make it very difficult for us as a family to mourn in peace. Tyrone is forever in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace.”

Tyrone was reportedly transporting a trolley with water to a neighbour when he was shot. An African News Agency (ANA) reporter said his distraught mother Bonita, accompanied by a family member, watched in horror as her son’s body lay in the street.

Vernon has two other brothers, Brandon and Darryl.

