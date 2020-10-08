Vernon Philander’s younger brother Tyrone shot dead

South Africa's bowler Vernon Philander (Source: AP)

Former Proteas star Vernon Philander’s younger brother Tyrone was shot dead in the family’s hometown Ravensmead, Cape Town on Wednesday. Vernon confirmed the news on Twitter on Thursday.

“Our family is coming to terms with the brutal murder in my hometown of Ravensmead earlier today. I would like to ask that the family’s privacy be respected during this difficult time,” Vernon wrote.

“The murder is now the subject of a police investigation and we respectfully ask that the media give the police the space to conduct a thorough investigation. There are no details around the incident at the moment and speculation will make it very difficult for us as a family to mourn in peace. Tyrone is forever in our hearts. May his soul rest in peace.”

I would like to confirm the following and wish that our family’s wish to allow us to mourn be respected. Thank you all for the love and support🙏 https://t.co/ciyEt8VYLT — Vernon Philander (@VDP_24) October 7, 2020

Tyrone was reportedly transporting a trolley with water to a neighbour when he was shot. An African News Agency (ANA) reporter said his distraught mother Bonita, accompanied by a family member, watched in horror as her son’s body lay in the street.

Vernon has two other brothers, Brandon and Darryl.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd