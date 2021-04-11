scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 11, 2021
Latest news

Venkatesh Prasad channels inner ‘Indranagar ka Gunda’ to shut down troll

A Pakistan fan said dismissing Aamer Sohail in the 1996 World Cup was the only achievement in Venkatesh Prasad's career, who was quick to remind the fan what happened in the very next edition.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 11, 2021 6:21:59 pm
Venkatesh Prasad was named Man of the Match for his figures of 5/27 vs Pakistan in the 1999 World Cup. (Twitter/ICC)

Venkatesh Prasad responded to a Twitter user who claimed that dismissing Aamer Sohail in the 1996 World Cup was the Indian’s “only achievement in his career”, reminding the Pakistani fan that he had taken match-winning figures of 5/27 against Pakistan in the next World Cup too.

Prasad joined in on the ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ fun on Sunday, posting photos of his famous duel against Pakistan batsman Sohail along with the hashtag which has been trending since Rahul Dravid’s ‘angry side’ was seen in a recent advertisement.

Twitter user Najeeb Ul Hasnain, who calls himself a “Sports Anchor & Analyst” in his bio, replied to Prasad’s tweet: “Prasad only achievement in his career.”

READ | Not a day goes by without someone asking me about Aamer Sohail, says Prasad

Prasad was quick to respond: “Nahi Najeeb Bhai. Had reserved some achievements for later. In the very next World cup in Eng in 1999, took 5/27 at Manchester against Pakistan and they were unable to chase 228. God bless you.”

Prasad played 33 Tests and 161 ODIs in an international career spanning from 1996 to 2001. He picked up 96 Test wickets and 196 ODI wickets and was part of the Indian squad for the World Cups in 1996 and 1999. He also served as the bowling coach for the national team later. India continues to be have an unbeaten record against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant’s DC open season with seven-wicket win over MS Dhoni’s CSK
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Apr 11: Latest News

x