Venkatesh Prasad channels inner ‘Indranagar ka Gunda’ to shut down troll

Venkatesh Prasad was named Man of the Match for his figures of 5/27 vs Pakistan in the 1999 World Cup. (Twitter/ICC)

Venkatesh Prasad responded to a Twitter user who claimed that dismissing Aamer Sohail in the 1996 World Cup was the Indian’s “only achievement in his career”, reminding the Pakistani fan that he had taken match-winning figures of 5/27 against Pakistan in the next World Cup too.

Nahi Najeeb Bhai. Had reserved some achievements for later. In the very next World cup in Eng in 1999 , took 5/27 at Manchester against Pakistan and they were unable to chase 228. God bless you. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 11, 2021

Prasad joined in on the ‘Indiranagar ka gunda’ fun on Sunday, posting photos of his famous duel against Pakistan batsman Sohail along with the hashtag which has been trending since Rahul Dravid’s ‘angry side’ was seen in a recent advertisement.

Twitter user Najeeb Ul Hasnain, who calls himself a “Sports Anchor & Analyst” in his bio, replied to Prasad’s tweet: “Prasad only achievement in his career.”

Me to Aamir Sohail in Bangalore at 14.5- #IndiraNagarkaGunda hoon main 😊 pic.twitter.com/uF7xaPeTPl — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 11, 2021

Prasad was quick to respond: “Nahi Najeeb Bhai. Had reserved some achievements for later. In the very next World cup in Eng in 1999, took 5/27 at Manchester against Pakistan and they were unable to chase 228. God bless you.”

#OnThisDay in 1999, Venkatesh Prasad picked up 5/27 against Pakistan in the men’s @cricketworldcup! His 🌟 spell helped 🇮🇳 bowl out 🇵🇰 for 180, sealing a 47-run win! WATCH 📽️ pic.twitter.com/EDnnKxwyKU — ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2020

Prasad played 33 Tests and 161 ODIs in an international career spanning from 1996 to 2001. He picked up 96 Test wickets and 196 ODI wickets and was part of the Indian squad for the World Cups in 1996 and 1999. He also served as the bowling coach for the national team later. India continues to be have an unbeaten record against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup.