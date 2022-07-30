scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

WI vs IND: Venkatesh Prasad questions inclusion of Shreyas Iyer in T20I team

Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for a four-ball duck against West Indies in the first T20I.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: July 30, 2022 10:56:55 am
Venkatesh Prasad and Shreyas Iyer. (File)

India defeated West Indies by 68 runs in the first T20I on Friday. The Indian team management decided to go with Shreyas Iyer at number three, who was sent back to the pavilion for a four-ball duck. In Virat Kohli’s absence, Iyer has batted at no 3 for India in the ODIs.

Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad questioned the inclusion of Shreyas Iyer in the Indian T20I playing XI. He tweeted, “ Some of the selection calls keeping the upcoming World T20 in mind are worth pondering. Shreyas Iyer in T20 cricket when you have Sanju Samson, Hooda and Ishan Kishan in the team is bizarre. With Virat, Rohit and Rahul definite starters ,need to work on getting right balance.”

But when a fan responded to his tweet by saying that Iyer has performed well in the past and is just unlucky these days, Prasad came up with another tweet and wrote, “He is good in 50 over cricket. In T20 cricket, there are better players as of now who can get going from the word go. Shreyas will have to work hard on his skills for T20”.

Iyer was asked to bat at one down in the recently concluded four T20Is against South Africa and then did the same role in the first ODI against England and the three ODIs against West Indies as well.

The former India player is best known for his fierce confrontation against former Pakistan batter Aamer Sohail during the 1996 World Cup quarter-final. The Pakistan batter had provoked the Indian bowler after he had hit the latter for a boundary past the cover region.  Cut to the next delivery, Prasad uprooted Aamer’s off-stump and gave him a send-off that is revisited by Indian cricket fans to this day.

